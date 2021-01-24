Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
David Anthony Froschauer’s matter was an interesting one in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week.
David Anthony Froschauer’s matter was an interesting one in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week.
News

World War II ‘ornaments’ land Yeppoon man in court

Darryn Nufer
24th Jan 2021 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Yeppoon man charged after police found bullets in his bedroom has escaped punishment.

David Anthony Froschauer, 36, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing explosives (ammunition).

The court heard that Froschauer was charged after police found 11 bullets in a small brown pouch while executing a search warrant at his Whitman St residence on December 13.

The prosecution told Magistrate Jason Schubert that Froschauer had never held a weapon’s licence.

Froschauer, who had no criminal history, said the bullets were ornaments from World War II and had belonged to his father and prior to that his grandfather.

He said he was not aware that he required a licence for them.

“They were older than I am,” he told Magistrate Schubert.

Mr Schubert ordered that Froschauer be not further punished and no conviction was recorded.

A forfeiture order was made.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Zilzie mum caught with knuckle dusters, drugs

Bondoola man fractures skull in quad bike crash

DRUG BUST: Nine 1m cannabis plants in Cap Coast backyard

david anthony froschauerworld war ii ornaments tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

        Premium Content NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

        News These people were caught drink-driving at the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton.

        Hooper, Williams, Claus, Johnson, Rewald on end of campaigns

        Premium Content Hooper, Williams, Claus, Johnson, Rewald on end of campaigns

        Politics Candidates share their thoughts at the end of their campaigns as votes are tallied.

        ROLLING RESULTS: Voting continues on Sunday for mayor

        Premium Content ROLLING RESULTS: Voting continues on Sunday for mayor

        News Follow the Bulletin’s rolling by-election coverage

        Frontrunner keeping a close eye on results

        Premium Content Frontrunner keeping a close eye on results

        News “Hot and heavy” campaigner awaits rest of votes tally