World War II ‘ornaments’ land Yeppoon man in court

David Anthony Froschauer’s matter was an interesting one in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week.

A Yeppoon man charged after police found bullets in his bedroom has escaped punishment.

David Anthony Froschauer, 36, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing explosives (ammunition).

The court heard that Froschauer was charged after police found 11 bullets in a small brown pouch while executing a search warrant at his Whitman St residence on December 13.

The prosecution told Magistrate Jason Schubert that Froschauer had never held a weapon’s licence.

Froschauer, who had no criminal history, said the bullets were ornaments from World War II and had belonged to his father and prior to that his grandfather.

He said he was not aware that he required a licence for them.

“They were older than I am,” he told Magistrate Schubert.

Mr Schubert ordered that Froschauer be not further punished and no conviction was recorded.

A forfeiture order was made.

