Fitzroy Basin Association‘s Cassandra Tracey and Livingstone Councillor Andrea Friend take a water sample at Bicentennial Lagoon.
Environment

World Wetlands Day reminder of ‘unsung’ Fitzroy habitats

Timothy Cox
2nd Feb 2021 3:30 PM
Half a century ago, five nations including Australia signed a convention in Ramsar, Iran, meant to provide a framework for the conservation of various aqua habitats across the globe.

Now, on February 2 each year, World Wetlands Day is celebrated in honour of the Ramsar Convention’s efforts to preserve the environment.

Central Queensland is no exception - the Fitzroy region has almost 9500 wetlands, 17 of which are considered nationally significant; and in 1996, Shoalwater Bay and Corio Bay were registered as internationally important.

This year’s theme is “Wetlands and Water”, mainly highlighting the way in which wetlands help provide clean water.

Livingstone Shire councillor Andrea Friend said the date was a timely reminder of how “truly amazing” those wetlands are, especially during drought.

“Wetlands are the unsung heroes of the environment,” she said.

“They play a critical role in purifying and replenishing our water, acting as a natural sponge against flooding and drought, storing carbon, and providing a habitat for high concentrations of plants and animals.

“Unfortunately, these benefits are not widely known.”

Fitzroy Basin Association senior project officer Cassandra Tracey said World Wetlands Day was meant to raise global awareness about the vital role that wetlands play for people and the planet.

“Salt and freshwater wetlands support a high diversity of animals,” she said.

“They act as a nursery for groups of fish, support migratory shorebirds, and are home to many threatened species.

“Excess sediment and nutrients are a major threat to the Great Barrier Reef. Wetlands filter sediment run-off and purify water before it reaches open water.

“The Shoalwater Bay and Corio Bay area is an important wetland located in our region. The site is considered one of Australia’s most pristine wetlands filled with rare and threatened species.”

