World’s 50 richest teams revealed

The Dallas Cowboys, Manchester United and LA Lakers are three of the world's richest clubs.

FORCES has released its list of the top 50 most valuable sporting teams in the world, with Manchester United tumblling down from last year's ranking.

In Forbes' report, La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona managed to hold their spots in the top 10 among a number of America sporting franchises.

The NFL's Dallas Cowboys lead the pack, worth $A7.1 billion.

Despite having not won a Super Bowl for 24 years, owner Jerry Jones's team rake in the big money. Forbes states that in 2017, the Cowboys made a profit of $A519 million before taxes.

The Cowboys made it to the NFC Divisional Playoffs last season, with star quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for a career-best 3885 yards throughout the season.

However, while the Cowboys retained their 2018 crown as the most valuable sporting team in the world, Premier League side Manchester United slipped from second to sixth in Forbes' list, with the club valued at $A5.4 billion.

The years of dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson built an incredible platform for United both as a club and a global brand, but United finished sixth last season and failed to win any silverware.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will have to lift United's on-field performance for the club to improve their ranking on Forbes' list next year.

Taking the Red Devils' second place spot on the list this year are MLB giants the New York Yankees, with a club value of $A6.5 billion.

Like the Cowboys, the Yankees are also in somewhat of a championship drought, but nowhere near as severe as the team last won a World Series in 2009.

La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona round out the top four, with Real Madrid valued at $A6 billion and Barcelona at $A5.7 billion. It is quite a special figure for Real Madrid, especially considering they lost their biggest marketing cash cow, Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus in 2018.

Barcelona won La Liga, but lost the Copa del Ray final to Valencia and crashed out of the Champions League after being destroyed in the second leg by Liverpool; the second year in a row in which the Spanish side have thrown a big lead.

Fierce rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid finished in the top four in Forbes' 50 most valuable sporting teams list.

Real Madrid endured a horror 2018-19 season: Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were both shown the door as Zidane returned to the hot seat, the team were beaten by Ajax in the Champions League round of 16 and they finished third in La Liga behind winners Barcelona and cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

If both Spanish sides want to retain their sport in Forbes' top 50 list for next year, they will undoubtedly need to improve their efforts in continental competitions.

The New York Knicks are the fifth most valuable at $A5.7 billion, while the New England Patriots ($A5.4 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($A5.3 billion), Golden State Warriors ($A5 billion), New York Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers (both $A4.7b) around out the top 10.