TILES STYLE: Lyn Nugent (name badge incorrectly spelled) at Rockhampton Mahjong challenge
TILES STYLE: Lyn Nugent (name badge incorrectly spelled) at Rockhampton Mahjong challenge Jann Houley
World's favourite tile game hits Rockhampton

30th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
Rockhampton's mahjong club, which is in its ninth year, hosted a one-day festival at the Red Lion Hotel today, attracting players from as far as Bargara Beach south of Bundaberg.

Mahjong, a tile-based game which developed in China, is popular throughout the world and has evolved many variations.

Rockhampton Mahjong tournament
Rockhampton Mahjong tournament Jann Houley

For local mother-of-two, Lyn Nugent, mahjong was something she was drawn to soon after she retired in 2009.

"I used to see my grandparents play; that's probably where the appeal comes from,” she said.

She tried to talk her husband into playing to no avail, but she loves catching catching up with the club's "lovely lot of ladies”.

"We're all here for the same reason,” she said. "It's all about concentrating on making suits and hoping for the right tiles to play.”

In August the Rockhampton club host the Australasian championships on Norfolk Island, a place which holds a special connection for club president, Jan Davison.

Nine years ago she wanted to go on a tour of Norfolk Island with her friend Helen, but it was only for mahjong players.

"So the Emu chicks, Emu Park's club, took us under their wings and taught us the basics and we taught ourselves more on Sunday afternoons,” she said.

On their return, the friends recognised a need for a club in Rockhampton and placed an ad in the newspaper.

"The response was overwhelming,” Mrs Davison said.

Of the Rockhampton players, 90 (plus 25 partners) will visit Norfolk Island for a week beginning August 13.

The club plays at St Lukes in Wandal from 12.30 to 4.30pm on Tuesdays.

Another club has opened in Gracemere.

