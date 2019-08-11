Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Simone Biles is the GOAT.
Simone Biles is the GOAT.
Gymnastics

‘World’s greatest athlete’ makes history

11th Aug 2019 9:00 AM

Simone Biles has dominated the gymnastics landscape for the better part of a decade, but she continues to push the limits.

Despite it being an off night for the 22-year-old megastar and frustration clearly taking its hold, she still managed to pull off something nobody else ever has.

She made several mistakes throughout the night. She shorted her triple-twisting double-flip (a "triple double") on the floor, a mistake that left the Olympic champion on the verge of tears. Her uneven bars were messy. The block on her Amanar vault was dangerously close to disaster.

But she left the best until the end.

Biles became the first gymnast ever to attempt and successfully land a double twisting, double somersault dismount from the balance beam. You have to see it to believe it.

After toying with the move for five years in practice, Biles threw caution to the wind and attempted the never before seen manoeuvre and made it look effortless.

Despite the unbelievable finish, Biles wasn't happy with her display. Despite being within reaching distance of her sixth national title.

"I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do," she said. "So I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out here."

Her all around results may have been mixed, but she left fans in utter disbelief and some calling her the "world's greatest athlete".

Biles will have a chance to claim the national title when the final round of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships get underway on Monday.

- with AP

More Stories

gymnastics simone biles
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    CASTAWAYS: Men rescued from island after becoming stranded

    premium_icon CASTAWAYS: Men rescued from island after becoming stranded

    News Two men were stuck for two days before triggering their EPIRB.

    Ex-NRL stars' big-game experience boon for Emu Park

    premium_icon Ex-NRL stars' big-game experience boon for Emu Park

    Rugby League Emus to take on reigning champs in elimination semi

    CQ's tragic homelessness issue placed under the spotlight

    premium_icon CQ's tragic homelessness issue placed under the spotlight

    News Support organisation calls on all levels governments for more help.

    $35.5 million plan to help tackle CQ's homelessness problem

    premium_icon $35.5 million plan to help tackle CQ's homelessness problem

    Politics Addressing homelessness is close to Rockhampton MP's heart.