Quest for the elixir of life and reversing the ageing process
‘World’s hottest gran’ stuns fans over age

by Yasmin Harisha and Anna Roberts
14th May 2021 6:10 AM

A grandma has stunned fans of her age as she enjoyed a wild 42nd birthday celebration in Las Vegas this week.

Alice Vasquez shared footage of her downing shots and being showered in Champagne at a party in Sin City to her 38.5k Instagram followers.

Alice, who is mum to a 27-year-old daughter and 24-year-old son, as well as grandmother to three young children, sported a yellow and white swimsuit, as one of her outfits.

The Instagram influencer, who is also a health coach, admitted things got "a little wild".

Alice Vasquez celebrated her 42nd birthday in Las Vegas. Picture: Instagram/@sweetalice101.
Alice Vasquez celebrated her 42nd birthday in Las Vegas. Picture: Instagram/@sweetalice101.

Posting one of her birthday videos to her fans, the mum and grandma captioned it: "WILD @ WET".

Since returning from her trip, Alice admitted this birthday was like no other.

She said: "Thank you for all the birthday LOVE.

"This celebration was a very special one, unlike any other, in my entire life.

"Really can't explain it but … I've come so far from where I stand today.

"Feeling the love I have in my life on another LEVEL."

Fans could not believe her age as they gushed: "You're beautiful."

Another wrote: "You went ham! HBD!"

A third follower said: "Always looking so beautiful and living your best life."

And a fourth wrote: "You look amaze."

She shared a video of herself downing shots in Sin City. Picture: Instagram/@sweetalice101.
She shared a video of herself downing shots in Sin City. Picture: Instagram/@sweetalice101.
'Call myself a glam-a'

Yoga teacher Alice - who claims she is the "hottest gran in the world" - first became a nan aged just 32, when Kayla, then 16, gave birth.

"I was shocked when she told me she was pregnant," Alice previously told The Sun. "I considered myself way, way too young to be a grandma.

"But now I embrace it and call myself a 'glam-a'."

Alice, who became a mum herself, aged 16, with a man she is no longer in contact with, is no stranger to admiring glances on the dancefloor - and people are shocked when they find out she is a gran-of-three.

"But I'm not your typical nan," she said. "I go to the gym all the time too. I might be a grandma but I am still sexy and young.

The health coach often shocks followers of her age. Picture: Instagram/@sweetalice101.
The health coach often shocks followers of her age. Picture: Instagram/@sweetalice101.

 

"I hate the stereotype of grannies having grey hair and carrying walking sticks."

In 2018, Alice admitted to spending around $77,000 on surgery and had four boob jobs.

She said: "I was 21 and went from having an A cup to a D cup.

"Then I went to a B, then I went back to a D size.

"Then three years ago I was in a lot of pain so I had them done again in a D."

She's also had operations on her face. "I've had my nose done and the fat under my eyes removed," she said. "I've had numerous of lip fillers, so many times I've lost count, and Botox.

"I have fillers on my cheek bones too."

