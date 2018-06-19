Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
News

World's oldest orangutan dies at WA zoo

by AAP
19th Jun 2018 12:11 PM

THE world's oldest Sumatran Orangutan has died at a West Australian Zoo.

Puan, the 62-year-old grand dame of Perth Zoo, was put to sleep on Monday after her quality of life rapidly deteriorated due to her advanced years.

"It's always hard to make that decision for any animal, but it was the right decision and a respectful end for an old lady who demanded respect throughout her life," primate supervisor Holly Thompson said on Tuesday.

 

Puan has 54 descendants, 29 of which are still living around the world.

editors picks endangered animals orangutan perth zoo puan

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Entrapped driver extricated after intersection crash

    UPDATE: Entrapped driver extricated after intersection crash

    Breaking Emergency services worked quickly to extricate the patient

    Chantal Barnett named as one motive in CQ prison assault

    premium_icon Chantal Barnett named as one motive in CQ prison assault

    Crime Two former lovers allegedly involved in violent prison assault

    Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    premium_icon Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    Business Assets, display homes and the mansion in the debt collectors' sights

    Frosty weather hits the CQ region overnight

    Frosty weather hits the CQ region overnight

    Weather Temps set to stay low for majority of the week, so rug up

    Local Partners