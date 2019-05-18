World's strictest parent takes the strap to party pollies

NOT JUST COAL: Mark Ironside of Rosedale east of Miriam Vale brought a truckload of steers to CQLX on Friday

AS MARK Ironside waited to sell his truckload of steers at the Gracemere saleyards, he urged politicians to look beyond the coal debate.

The grazier from Rosedale, east of Miriam Vale, said good rain has eased concerns over green pastures but, when it comes to the future of farmers, Mr Ironside will be eager to learn the outcomes of this weekend's elections.

"It shouldn't all be about coal,” he said.

There are no current or proposed mines in his region.

"Coal is important but the politicians should remain focussed on the people on the land who provide food for the whole nation.”

Mr Ironside once featured in a reality TV show called World's Strictest Parents, in which city kids encountered a week of "tough love” and constant hard work on the farm.

While politicans riff on latte-sipping greenies from down south, Mr Ironside said that local farmers remain concerned about and up to date with sustainable practices.

"The morals of taking care of our pastures and stock plays on our hearts and minds as much as it has an impact on our pockets,” he said.

"Instead of playing party politics, they should meet our roads and transport needs so we can get on with feeding the nation.”

Among other pre-election promises, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd has promised $700,000 for early works to fix the intersection of Rosedale and Winfield Roads.