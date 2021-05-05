World’s trendiest dog revealed - and it's not what you think

All dogs are stars but if you fancy one who will set the internet on fire, it has to tick off the boxes just like this breed.

All dogs are stars but if you fancy one who will set the internet on fire, you might like to consider a Golden Retriever.

Firstly, they're sweet natured and beautiful to look at but it turns out they're also celebrities in the making especially when it comes to video sharing platform TikTok, where Goldies have garnered 9.2 billions views.

If you're not yet across it, TikTok has become hugely popular in the past couple of years, with millions of people using the app to get their daily fix of the web's favourite commodity - cute dog videos.

Golden Retrievers are rated the No.1 dog on TikTok. Picture: Supplied

In fact there have been over 120 billion views of dog videos on TikTok to date. But it seems some dog breeds are much more popular on this social media site than others.

According to research carried out by money.co.uk, first dog out of the blocks is the Golden Retriever, next is German Shepherd Dogs and then Chihuahuas.

These four-legged friends are not just popular, they're also professionals earning thousands of dollars.

Indeed Pomeranian @jiffpom is said to be raking in as much as $15,000 per video. and Goldie @tuckerbudzyn, who has close to eight million followers and more than 134 million likes is thought to receive $6000 per clip.

Clearly, there's no harm in having a crack.

That said senior vet nurse Crystal Bulmer says it's important to understand pets are for life and should be treated as family members not simply a way to earn cash.

"Certain breeds are trending right now," she said.

What’s not to love?! Picture: KingZeusTheGoldenWonderdog/Instagram

"But if you're going to buy a dog you should choose one that suits you and your lifestyle rather than choose a breed that's popular."

The Most Viewed Dog Videos on TikTok According to Breed Hashtags*:

1. Golden Retriever - 9.2 billion views

2. German shepherd - 4.3 billion views

3. Chihuahua - 4.1 billion views

4. Pug - 3.6 billion views

5. Rottweiler - 3.2 billion views

6. Pomeranian - 3.1 billlion views

7. French Bulldog - 2.8 billion views

8. Labrador - 2.6 billion views

9. Poodle - 2 billion views

10. Great Dane - 1.7 billion views

11. Siberian Husky - 1.4 billion views

12. Samoyed - 1.2 billion views

13. Border Collie - 1 billion views

14. Sprollie - 872 million views

15. Beagle - 737 million views

16. Chow Chow - 617 million views

17. Shih tzu - 600 million views

Thomas, 2, with his bud Harvey the Bernese Mountain Dog, also 2. Picture: Mark Stewart

18. Australian Shepherd - 515 million views

19. Newfoundland - 511 million views

20. Bernese Mountain Dog - 409 million views

* According to money.co.uk

Goldens also make terrific therapy dogs. Picture: News Corp

Originally published as World's trendiest dog revealed