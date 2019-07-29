Worried dad's bid for Yeppoon youth centre to tackle crime

COMMUNITY: Jon Dalton and George Vartabedian with Marie, Joby, Sam, Juanita, Crystal, Jimmy and Brody who they are creating activities for to keep them out of trouble

COMMUNITY: Jon Dalton and George Vartabedian with Marie, Joby, Sam, Juanita, Crystal, Jimmy and Brody who they are creating activities for to keep them out of trouble Trish Bowman

AS YOUTH crime continues to run rampant throughout Central Queensland, one fed up father is tackling the issue, one footy game at a time.

Mulambin man Jon Dalton spends nearly every afternoon holding football matches with the town's at-risk youths and once a week he provides a barbecue for the children at Yeppoon's Main Beach.

For Mr Dalton, it's all about engagement, deterring crime and providing a supportive environment and services "before it's too late”.

"It's so important to develop young people at that age, educate them and give them role models who can lead them and show them the right way,” he said.

"Maybe some of them are not going okay at home. They're never going to be okay if there's no-one teaching them.

"I was in trouble myself all through my life and there was nobody there to help or show me anything. I don't want the same (for these children).”

Mr Dalton has seen success with his afternoon games, with the number of returning kids going from 10 to 25.

"They enjoy it and it's something for them to do,” he said.

"It's just to keep them together so they support each other and look after each other. Community is an important thing for these kids.

"If they're running around after dark (playing football) they have no energy to do crime.”

Mr Dalton started the football games a couple of months before the Community Safety Forum that was held on June 6.

It was at the forum that he spoke about the town's need for a youth centre, but he claims nothing has been done since.

"People are just expecting it to get better on its own,” he said.

"Action has to be taken. The cost of damage to the community would be less if we invested in the kids.

"I also see it as an opportunity to develop something here to pass onto other regional centres with the same problem.”

He said a youth centre would "give the parents of those kids some responsibility to help themselves and their kids”.

"I went to Brittany Lauga's office a few times to talk about a centre and... (I was told) there is a wait of six weeks for a proposal.”

In his proposed youth centre idea, Mr Dalton said counselling, mental health services and youth justice would be crucial, as well as a bus to take kids "fishing or camping” to provide more engagement.

"These kids are active and they need more than just football,” he said.

"There could be programs for parents too about budgeting and cooking, and for children they could teach skills like decision making and have guest speakers.

"There could be a pool table. It could be a place they do homework.”

Despite services in Rockhampton like Project Booyah, Mr Dalton said Yeppoon "has its own identity” and needs something more accessible.

"As a growing town, we need these services and infrastructure to be able to cope,” he said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she was committed to working with Youth Justice and Livingstone Shire Council to "develop more spaces for young people on the Capricorn Coast to meet and engage with support services”.

"I'm pleased to report that two new Youth Workers from Department of Youth Justice will be based in Yeppoon to support young people on the Capricorn Coast,” she said.

"I also understand Darumbal Community Youth Services has already based a youth bail support officer in Yeppoon.

"The issue of services for youth was raised at the Community Safety Forum that I held recently in Yeppoon and I am working with everyone to help improve outcomes for young people in our region.”

