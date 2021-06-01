Menu
There are now 329 exposure sites across Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
News

Worrying new way virus is spreading

by Anthony Piovesan
1st Jun 2021 7:27 AM | Updated: 9:14 AM

Victorian health authorities say coronavirus is spreading across Melbourne “differently” to previous outbreaks.

“There is evidence of casual acquisition instead of those in direct close contact with friends at a pub (or) family members,” Minister for Health Martin Foley told reporters on Tuesday morning.

“Our public health team are seeing more and more of this in this particular South Australian hotel outbreak.”

It comes after Victoria recorded three new local cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, one of which remains a mystery.

There are now a total of 63 active cases and 329 exposure sites across the state.

Two of the three cases were primary close contacts who were quarantining during their infectious period already.

There were no further infections linked to aged care on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
But one case remainsl under investigation.

But Mr Foley said he was confident contact tracers would soon identify the exposure site the case was linked to.

“They are not a known contact and are not directly linked to any exposure site but there is a very close proximity to that exposure site and we are confident the investigation will uncover further crossover,” he said.

There were no further infections linked to aged care after the four cases cropped up in the sector on Monday.

Two staff members and one resident have contracted coronavirus at Arcare Maidstone, while it was also revealed on Monday another worker at the BlueCross Western Gardens nursing home in Sunshine tested positive.

The next few days have been critical in deciding whether to extend the state’s lockdown.

