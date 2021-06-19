Worrying trend for NSW outbreak

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard hopes to see the number of tests being conducted for coronavirus to double after just 26,000 swabs were taken on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard hopes to see the number of tests being conducted for coronavirus to double after just 26,000 swabs were taken on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has urged Sydneysiders to come forward and get tested for Covid‐19, after a surprisingly low number of swabs were taken despite the latest outbreak.

The eastern suburbs cluster has grown to six after another two cases were recorded on Saturday.

There were just 26,631 tests conducted on Friday, half of what the state government would like to see.

Mr Hazzard said the highly contagious Delta variant was posing a real threat to Sydney residents.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, on Saturday, urged for more people to come forward and get tested after just 26,000 swabs were taken on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Swift

“Twenty‐six thousand tests, When we have such a potent virus doing its best to spread itself, is not great,” he said.

“Never forget the fact that when we had the super spreading event, not that this is super spreading at this stage, on the Northern Beaches we were getting up to 70,000 a day.”

Mr Hazzard said Sydneysiders had shown previously what they were capable of.

“We’d love you to get out and get tested,” he said.

“We would feel more comfortable if we were in the 40s and 50s (thousand).”

A man in his 50s contracted coronavirus after spending just seconds next the limousine driver, who is at the centre of the latest outbreak, in Myer at Westfield Bondi Junction. Picture: Toby Zerna

Mr Hazzard said CCTV footage of how one person contracted the virus had highlighted the highly contagious nature of the latest strain of Covid-19.

A man in his 50s caught the virus after merely passing through the “airspace” of the limousine driver, who is at the centre of the latest outbreak, in Myer at Westfield Bondi Junction.

“The gentleman in his 50s, was no more than seconds in the near vicinity of the limousine driver,” Mr Hazzard said.

“It would appear he was somewhere in the range of between 10 and, possibly, 50-60 centimetres away in a passing situation.

“Each of them had stood not far away from each other for a very short period of time and then it would appear that one of them possibly moved through the airspace that the other one had occupied.”

Mr Hazzard called on anyone who visited Westfield Bondi Junction during the times stated on NSW Health’s website to get tested even if they were not in one of the specific stores or sites mentioned.

Anyone who visited Westfield Bondi Junction on the days specified by NSW Health are urged to get tested. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

“It is fair to say that this Delta virus would appear to be a near and present danger to anybody who is in the vicinity,” he said.

“Even if you happen to be passing the person who was infectious, for example, on an escalator, walking along a passageway, going through the airspace with a person who has breathed out, we could see you becoming positive.”

Masks are compulsory on public transport for Greater Sydney and the Blue Mountains, but not in Wollongong and on the Central Coast.

The new rule will be in place until next week.

Originally published as Worrying trend for NSW outbreak