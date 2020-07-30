Menu
WORST DAY: More than 700 infections expected in Victoria

30th Jul 2020 9:33 AM

 

With more than 20 per cent of aged care facilities affected, authorities have warned of more deaths.

There are early indications that Victoria will report a record number of new coronavirus infections and the country's highest daily total so far.    

Herald Sun reporter Shannon Deery is reporting the figure is expected to be higher than 700 today. The ABC is reporting the exact figure will be 723.

That would be significantly higher than Monday's record total of 532 and disappointing after a drop to 384 cases on Tuesday and 295 cases yesterday.

The human cost of Melbourne's aged care crisis has been laid bare in a heartbreaking photo of a body wrapped in a rug being wheeled out of a nursing home.

Medical workers covered in protective gear on Wednesday were pictured moving the body from the virus-stricken Epping Gardens Aged Care Facility in Melbourne's north and into a van.

The home has been linked to 86 cases - with 27 staff and 59 residents have contracting the coronavirus - and two deaths.

It comes as seven deaths were on Wednesday linked to Victoria's aged-care crisis, taking the total death toll connected to the sector to 46.

More than 950 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to aged-care facilities, with active outbreaks across 87 separate centres, as 295 new cases were recorded across the state on Wednesday.

Former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said Epping Gardens is the facility authorities are most worried about in Victoria.

He the ADF was called in on Tuesday night after the majority of the workforce had to go into quarantine.

Victoria recorded 295 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths yesterday.

