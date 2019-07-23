Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese embrace at a petrol station in the last image of them alive and Lucas' father speaks at a press conference.
Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese embrace at a petrol station in the last image of them alive and Lucas' father speaks at a press conference.
Crime

‘Worst ever love story’: Last image of murdered couple

23rd Jul 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Images have emerged of murdered Sydney traveller Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese hugging at a petrol station two days before their bodies were found beside their blue van on the side of a highway in British Columbia.

The video taken on July 13 captures the couple clutching one another by the bowsers of the service station in Fort Nelson.

Two days later they were both found shot dead the side of the Alaska Highway.

 

Last picture.... CCTV of Lucas Fowler and partner Chynna Dees hugging on July 13. Picture: Twitter
Last picture.... CCTV of Lucas Fowler and partner Chynna Dees hugging on July 13. Picture: Twitter

 

As the Royal Canadian Mounted Police released an image of a bearded man wanted over the murders, it was also revealed two teenagers were also missing in the same part of the country.

They say the wanted man was seen speaking to Fowler the day before he and his girlfriend were discovered dead

The mystery deepened as police appealed for information on the missing teenagers whose burning truck was found next to the body of a man on Friday 500km away.

 

Tragic love story... Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese.
Tragic love story... Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese.

 

CCTV of the couple and their blue van
CCTV of the couple and their blue van

 

 

 

This man was seen by a passerby
This man was seen by a passerby

 

 

 

 

 

Kam McLeod, 19, and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, were the drivers of a Dodge pick-up truck found on fire in the British Columbia province, at an area known as Dease Lake.

Lucas's father, NSW Chief Inspector Stephen Fowler, appealed to the public to help police adding no tip is too small at a press conference held in British Columbia.

"I may be an experienced police officer, but today I am standing here as the father of a murder victim. We are just distraught," he said.

Lucas’s father, NSW police chief inspector Stephen Fowler, appeals for help. Picture: AP
Lucas’s father, NSW police chief inspector Stephen Fowler, appeals for help. Picture: AP

 

He appealed to the public to help police adding no tip is too small.

"It's a love story that has ended tragically … it's the worst ever love story, because we now have two young people who had everything ahead of them, tragically murdered.

The grieving father said he communicated with Lucas hours before he left on his trip.

"He's a loss to so many people.

"And his girlfriend also. It's just devastating and our heart goes out to the whole of her family. You know, we're just crushed."

 

The couple’s van broke down at another location on the remote Alaska Highway before reaching the spot where they were seen arguing with a “bearded man”.
The couple’s van broke down at another location on the remote Alaska Highway before reaching the spot where they were seen arguing with a “bearded man”.

 

 

The couple's bodies are now in Vancouver being examined by forensic experts for any clues to identify their killer.

New photos released yesterday also show the damage to the rear window of the couple's van which News Corp Australia can reveal broke down at another location on the remote Alaska Highway before reaching the spot where they were seen arguing with a "bearded man" and later found shot.

two days before their bodies were found.
two days before their bodies were found.
talking to the couple.
talking to the couple.

More Stories

Show More
backpacker canada chynna deese crime editors picks lucas fowler murder

Top Stories

    'Culture of fear': Divisive rehab centre splits Rockhampton

    premium_icon 'Culture of fear': Divisive rehab centre splits Rockhampton

    News The conversation has spilled onto The Morning Bulletin website with people representing both sides of the debate.

    She's one of the best, now she has one less worry to juggle

    premium_icon She's one of the best, now she has one less worry to juggle

    News Majella recognised as a top contender in her field.

    • 23rd Jul 2019 11:26 AM
    Single mother caught driving without a licence

    premium_icon Single mother caught driving without a licence

    Crime The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in court yesterday

    How to have fun and do a great thing all at the same time

    premium_icon How to have fun and do a great thing all at the same time

    News Rocky business raises 'staggering'amount for kids medical research