WORST ROADS: Drivers name and shame CQ's dangerous stretches

A single-vehicle truck crash from September 2013 on the Fitzroy Developmental rd, 15km south of Valkyrie State School. Contributed

CENTRAL Queensland's worst roads have been named and shamed by fed-up motorists after a national survey pushed for essential upgrades.

After peak motoring body, RACQ, launched its Unroadworthy Roads Survey yesterday, numerous Morning Bulletin readers expressed their frustration naming several busy roads as the worst in the state.

Rockhampton roads that took the title were Upper Dawson Rd, Denham St and Glenmore Rd, with one reader saying, "you could get seasick driving along it with the amount of patching they have done”.

Stretching from Allenstown to the Yeppen Lagoon, Upper Dawson Rd has been the subject of constant repairs with locals saying it was "bumpy, full of pot holes and rough”.

In 2017, Glenmore Rd was named one of the city's six most dangerous intersections following a spate of crashes.

Rockhampton Regional Council then lodged for black spot funding to improve the intersections. There has been no upgrades since.

Outside of the Beef Capital, motorists named Sarina/Marlborough Rd, parts of the Dawson Hwy and Fitzroy Developmental Rd the worst.

After a string of truck rollovers and fatal crashes, the severity of the Fitzroy Developmental Rd, or Beef Rd, has been recognised by worried drivers.

Primarily used as a route for shift-work miners and long-haul trucks, the most dangerous part of Beef Rd stretches from Dingo to Coppabella and has claimed many lives over the years.

Most recently, 19-year-old Max Hoyle died in April 2018 when his car swerved into the other lane while travelling south. His car flipped end-to-end and struck a number of rocks.

Despite this, the Department of Transport has defended themselves against the community backlash saying the road is "inspected regularly to identify any maintenance requires”.

Sarina/Marlborough Rd has also been named among the worst following a fiery crash last month which injured a young female.

Drivers have also named a stretch of the Dawson Hwy, between Moura and Rolleston one of the worst.

Also connecting to Rolleston, the Blackwater/Rolleston Rd made the list.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the survey was a quick and easy way for motorists to voice their concerns.

"Whether it's a road that's full of potholes, is narrow, lacks overtaking lanes or markings, or is the first to go under when it rains - we need your help in pinpointing it,” Ms Ross said.

"We'll then use these results to lobby local, state and federal governments to prioritise funding to upgrade and maintain these roads.

"Last time we ran our survey, more than 400 sub-standard roads were identified across the state.”

Ms Ross said drivers had already helped to get funding improvements for the Dawson and Capricorn Highways.

"We all deserve to have a say on where we want our rates and taxes spent - but we can't get the roads fixed if we don't know where they are,” she said.

Go to racq.com/badroads to take part in the survey.

Entries close at 11.59pm on June 18. Entrants also go into the running to win one of two $250 EFTPOS gift cards.