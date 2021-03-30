‘Worth it’: Bag snatch chase ends in gory injuries

A teenager who suffered gruesome injuries while chasing down an alleged bag snatcher says it was worth the pain just to see the victim’s smile.

A teenager who suffered gruesome injuries while chasing down an alleged bag snatcher says it was worth the pain just to see the victim’s smile.

A TEENAGER who suffered gruesome injuries while chasing down an alleged bag snatcher says it was worth the pain just to see the victim's smile.

Mark Moore and his mother Vivienne Tribout were tucking into lunch at The Coffee Club in Mount Sheridan Plaza when they heard a commotion about 1pm on Monday.

They looked up and saw two boys running out of the restaurant with a woman's handbag.

Mr Moore, 18, sprung into instinct mode and sprung up from his chair.

Cairns man Mark Moore, 18, suffered horrific injuries to the soles of his feet while chasing down a teenager who allegedly snatched a bag from an elderly woman at Mount Sheridan Plaza. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

MORE NEWS

Extradition order issued for Toyah murder suspect

Major step in Cairns toddler's death case

How police brought down ex-bikie boss Lee Undy

"They sprinted out and both split off, so I kept chasing the one with the bag," he said.

"He was running through bushes, weaving through cars, and in the meantime my feet were just scraping."

Several bystanders tried to help in the chase but could not keep up with the alleged young bag snatcher.

Cairns man Mark Moore, 18, suffered horrific injuries to the soles of his feet while chasing down a teenager who allegedly snatched a bag from an elderly woman at Mount Sheridan Plaza. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Luckily he was running out of energy towards the end because my feet were hurting a lot, but I still kept going," Mr Moore said.

"I ended up grabbing him and kept him until some other people arrived including a security guard.

"It turned out the kid had a Stanley knife and a screwdriver in his bag."

Cairns man Mark Moore, 18, suffered horrific injuries to the soles of his feet while chasing down a teenager who allegedly snatched a bag from an elderly woman at Mount Sheridan Plaza. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Another community member found the woman's discarded handbag in a bush some metres back.

"The woman came and gave me a big hug," Mr Moore said.

"She was really thankful."

Mr Moore was able to assess his injuries once the boy was apprehended.

Cairns man Mark Moore, 18, suffered horrific injuries to the soles of his feet while chasing down a teenager who allegedly snatched a bag from an elderly woman at Mount Sheridan Plaza. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The ball of his left foot was completely gored with skin hanging on by a threat, and toes on the right foot were a mess as well.

A bystander wrapped his wounds until the paramedics could arrive and bundle him into an ambulance for treatment at Cairns Hospital.

Cairns man Mark Moore, 18, suffered horrific injuries to the soles of his feet while chasing down a teenager who allegedly snatched a bag from an elderly woman at Mount Sheridan Plaza. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"I was actually surprised - they're trying to save the skin but it was deep enough to the point that there's a solid chance I'll need a skin graft," he said.

Police confirmed a 13-year-old boy had been spoken to over the incident and investigations were ongoing.

Cairns man Mark Moore, 18, suffered horrific injuries to the soles of his feet while chasing down a teenager who allegedly snatched a bag from an elderly woman at Mount Sheridan Plaza. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Graham Hull, who also put in a chase and helped capture the alleged thief, said he was proud of Mr Moore's effort.

"Without his help, we definitely wouldn't have caught him," he said.

"I'm just glad to see a young fellow like that actually getting up and caring."

Mr Moore had no doubt that he had done the right thing, even if his feet now resembled a pair of raw flank steaks.

"It was 100 per cent worth it to get that woman's bag back," he said.

The victim, funeral celebrant Jan Defferrard, thanked everyone involved - including Coffee Club staff Corrin and Megan who her track down her car keys which had been thrown under a parked car.

"Everyone was just amazing," she said.

"Poor Mark, he just threw off his flip flops and ripped his feet to shreds.

"I just can't thank them enough for the community spirit they showed."

Originally published as 'Worth it': Bag snatch chase ends in gory injuries