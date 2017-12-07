Wot the? Beef Capital tops Burleigh as holiday hot spot

SUMMER is usually spent by the beach for most Queenslanders but new research reveals the Beef Capital is quickly emerging as a new travel hotspot this holiday season.

New data from Wotif.com reveals Rockhampton topped Burleigh Heads as one of the most in-demand regions this summer break for Queensland travellers.

In a search-based study by the popular holiday website, accommodation searches for Rocky have sky-rocketed, increasing 55 per cent since last year.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll said the popularity increase was a result of recent tourism campaigns.

Local Rocky band Busby Marou are a huge draw card to the region for their upcoming One Hot Night event. Allan Reinikka ROK070917abusbyma

"This result comes off the back of our recent $50,000 Summer campaign which targeted the 400km radius and included three major package prizes, two of which are the three day Rockin' Rocky at Great Western Hotel and the other being Busby Marou's One Hot Night Concert in December,” she said.

"The third major prize was a holiday at Great Keppel Island Hideaway.”

Dan Phelan: Love to spend time snorkelling and exploring the beaches at Great Keppel Island with the family on the weekend #SnapCQ Dan Phelan

As this year's rising star, Wotif managing director Daniel Finch says the region is one of the best value destinations to relax in this festive season.

"There will be plenty of Queenslanders leaving the big city behind with their wide-brimmed hats to experience a summer holiday in the biggest town in the Fitzroy River Basin,” he said.

With an average accommodation rate of $172 a night, Mr Finch said a mix of self-contained apartments and hotels were still available which was an added bonus for travellers.

Rockhampton Riverbank Re-development. Levi Appleton

Despite being known as a hub of agriculture and mining, travellers saw Rockhampton as a "historical” town with the chance to check out the colonial architecture.

Ms Carroll said although summer holidays were traditionally busier for the region these performances were a huge push in the right direction.

"Having major concerts in the Beef Capital over the Christmas and New Year period as well as the return of Fire in the Sky on New Years Eve will definitely have a major positive affect on our visitation this summer,” she said.

Ms Carroll said local lads Busby Marou were the region's greatest draw card.

Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou's sweet tunes are a major draw card to the region. Sarah Dionysius

"Busby Marou have just finished their Postcards from the Shellhouse tour in NSW and these local lads promote Rocky, Yeppoon and Great Keppel Island at every single concert, so we are sincerely indebted to their genuine support of our destination.

"We can't buy this sort of publicity.”

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was pleased but not surprised at the results.

"Those who live in our region have long known about the wonderful destinations and activities we have to offer,” she said.

"Now, thanks in part to the work council is doing with our Advance Rockhampton team, more and more people across Queensland - and indeed Australia - are hearing about what our Region has to offer and are heading here to see it for themselves.”