Would you eat a rooster?

GOOD BUY: A pair of peafowl sold for $90 at the Warwick pig and calf sale yesterday. Michael Nolan

THE 230km drive from Caboolture to Warwick paid off for Heather Warland when she snagged a pair of peafowl at the Pig and Calf sale for $90.

She said it was a fair price and the birds would complement her breeding program.

"We have not been breeding for very long, only a couple of years. We like the look of them and we have a nice big aviary they'll go into, they can be noisy but we're on 20 acres so we don't hear them," she said.

Along with the peafowl, Ms Warland bought 20 roosters and five ducks.

"I sell down at my local market, the Caboolture Country Markets, we have a nice poultry shed there that we put the birds into," she said.

Ms Warland will breed some of her new roosters but the majority are destined for the dinner plate.

"The Indians, Asians and Muslims like to get their birds fresh and they like to eat the insides so there's a good market for buying and selling. We'll take them straight to the market to sell them," she said.

While rooster meat has too much sinew for the western palate, Ms Warland said they were no challenge for skilled eastern cooks.

"They curry them, so it doesn't matter how old or how tough the bird is," she said.