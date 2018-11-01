Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD BUY: A pair of peafowl sold for $90 at the Warwick pig and calf sale yesterday.
GOOD BUY: A pair of peafowl sold for $90 at the Warwick pig and calf sale yesterday. Michael Nolan
News

Would you eat a rooster?

Michael Nolan
by
31st Oct 2018 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 230km drive from Caboolture to Warwick paid off for Heather Warland when she snagged a pair of peafowl at the Pig and Calf sale for $90.

She said it was a fair price and the birds would complement her breeding program.

"We have not been breeding for very long, only a couple of years. We like the look of them and we have a nice big aviary they'll go into, they can be noisy but we're on 20 acres so we don't hear them," she said.

Along with the peafowl, Ms Warland bought 20 roosters and five ducks.

"I sell down at my local market, the Caboolture Country Markets, we have a nice poultry shed there that we put the birds into," she said.

Ms Warland will breed some of her new roosters but the majority are destined for the dinner plate.

"The Indians, Asians and Muslims like to get their birds fresh and they like to eat the insides so there's a good market for buying and selling. We'll take them straight to the market to sell them," she said.

While rooster meat has too much sinew for the western palate, Ms Warland said they were no challenge for skilled eastern cooks.

"They curry them, so it doesn't matter how old or how tough the bird is," she said.

mcdougall and sons peacock peafowl rooster breeding
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    premium_icon State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    Politics QLD government steps in to get $60m project happening faster

    Crawling injured dad punched in the head

    premium_icon Crawling injured dad punched in the head

    Crime 54-year-old father punched in head multiple times

    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    Business Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    Local Partners