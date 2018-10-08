Menu
McDonald’s is in hot water after a disgusting discovery in its Cambridge store.
Food & Entertainment

Girl shares ‘grim’ McDonald’s discovery

by Thomas Burrows
8th Oct 2018 12:18 PM

A MCDONALD'S customer was horrified when she squeezed tomato sauce out of a dispenser at the fast food chain and said she found maggots crawling inside it.

Bella Ritchie shared a stomach-churning video of the "live maggots" inside the ketchup on her Twitter page.

She said the revolting footage was filmed in a McDonald's in Cambridge.

 

Writing on Twitter yesterday she said: "Never going near the ketchup in McDonald's again.

"I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers.

"We had to literally stop someone from eating it because they didn't realise. It's so grim."

 

There’s something not quite right here.
Responding to the disgusting video, one of Bella's friends wrote: "That is something else."

Another said: "Oh my god disgusting!"

A spokesman for McDonald's told the Sun Online, "We're extremely sorry to see this, and have tried to get in contact with the customer directly. Our condiment area and dispensers should be checked for cleanliness every day and we are looking into what happened here."

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

 

Tiny maggots line the inside of the dispenser nozzle.
