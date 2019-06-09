Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
L-R Maddi Howells and Lexi Geiszler at Pop Up Polo.
L-R Maddi Howells and Lexi Geiszler at Pop Up Polo. Liam Fahey
Entertainment

WOW: Spectators dressed to thrill at Rocky's Pop Up Polo

vanessa jarrett
by
9th Jun 2019 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RAIN didn't keep anyone away as crowds flocked to the sold-out event of Pop Up Polo at Victoria Park.

From chukkas to divot stomping, ladies and men's dash, fashions on the field and a car vs pony race, it looks like everyone had a fun time.

Shannon Dunne took out first place for the Fashions on the Field, Louise Dunne came second and third place was Kristy Felhaber.

See our gallery of photographs from the event, taken by Liam Fahey of LAD Social.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'You're wrong': Schwarto hits back at Bully critic

    premium_icon 'You're wrong': Schwarto hits back at Bully critic

    News Former Rocky MP corrects claims on meatworks, rail line and more

    • 9th Jun 2019 11:16 AM
    • 2 whistleblower007
    Capras 20s continue their giant-killing run

    premium_icon Capras 20s continue their giant-killing run

    Rugby League Injury-plagued team scores 'brave win' in appalling conditions

    • 9th Jun 2019 10:49 AM
    United we will stand together to negotiate a 'fair go'

    premium_icon United we will stand together to negotiate a 'fair go'

    Opinion Hopes the voice of combined councils will be heard at all levels

    Man's wild Friday night as he tripped into a fire

    premium_icon Man's wild Friday night as he tripped into a fire

    News A couple of two-vehicle crashes overnight and this morning