WOW: Spectators dressed to thrill at Rocky's Pop Up Polo

THE RAIN didn't keep anyone away as crowds flocked to the sold-out event of Pop Up Polo at Victoria Park.

From chukkas to divot stomping, ladies and men's dash, fashions on the field and a car vs pony race, it looks like everyone had a fun time.

Shannon Dunne took out first place for the Fashions on the Field, Louise Dunne came second and third place was Kristy Felhaber.

See our gallery of photographs from the event, taken by Liam Fahey of LAD Social.