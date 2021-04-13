‘Wow, what a weekend’: Extreme team shines at states
Sam Durkin and Elloise Wogand’s perpetual trophy wins capped an incredibly successful state championships campaign for Extreme Trampoline CQ.
A nine-strong contingent from the Yeppoon-based club headed to Brisbane for the hotly contested event at the weekend.
They returned with six gold, one silver and three bronze medals.
Wogand was crowned champion in two events - state Level 5 tumbling and national 6 trampoline – and teamed with Talia Bauman to win bronze in national 6 synchronised trampoline.
She was awarded the Darren Scott Memorial Trophy for highest scoring in technical execution at the championships.
Durkin received the Bryan Byrt Ford Trophy for the highest total score at the championships after winning gold in international junior under-17 trampoline and bronze in international junior under-17 double mini trampoline.
Two other Extreme competitors - Matt Grieves and Wogand – were ranked second and third respectively.
Coach Kerry Smyth was ecstatic about her athletes’ performances.
“Wow, what a weekend,” she said. “Our results were really exciting.
“For our athletes to perform that well against the rest of the state is awesome.
“The trophy wins were the most unexpected and amazing for me as a coach, especially to have Sam, Matt and Elloise ranked first, second and third for the Bryan Byrt Ford Trophy.
“That’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like that.”
Extreme Trampoline CQ results
Gold medals
Paige Brady: State Level 5 trampoline
Talia Bauman: State Level 5 double mini trampoline
Elloise Wogand: State Level 5 tumbling
Elloise Wogand: National 6 trampoline
Sam Durkin: International junior under-17 trampoline
Matt Grieves: International junior under-22 trampoline
Silver medals
Elloise Wogand: National 6 double mini trampoline
Bronze medals
Elloise Wogand and Talia Bauman: National 6 synchronised trampoline
Tyson Cumming: National 6 double mini trampoline
Sam Durkin: International junior under-17 double mini trampoline
