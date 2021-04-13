‘Wow, what a weekend’: Extreme team shines at states

Extreme Trampoline CQ's Sam Durkin and Elloise Wogand with the perpetual trophies they won at the Gymnastics Queensland 2021 state championships at the weekend.

Extreme Trampoline CQ's Sam Durkin and Elloise Wogand with the perpetual trophies they won at the Gymnastics Queensland 2021 state championships at the weekend.

Sam Durkin and Elloise Wogand’s perpetual trophy wins capped an incredibly successful state championships campaign for Extreme Trampoline CQ.

A nine-strong contingent from the Yeppoon-based club headed to Brisbane for the hotly contested event at the weekend.

They returned with six gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Wogand was crowned champion in two events - state Level 5 tumbling and national 6 trampoline – and teamed with Talia Bauman to win bronze in national 6 synchronised trampoline.

She was awarded the Darren Scott Memorial Trophy for highest scoring in technical execution at the championships.

The Extreme Trampoline CQ competitors pictured at the state championships (back row, from left) Sam Durkin, Tyson Cumming, Matt Grieves, Lachie Wyvill, Izabel Batson and (front row) Elloise Wogand, Paige Brady, Helana Batson and Talia Bauman.

Durkin received the Bryan Byrt Ford Trophy for the highest total score at the championships after winning gold in international junior under-17 trampoline and bronze in international junior under-17 double mini trampoline.

Two other Extreme competitors - Matt Grieves and Wogand – were ranked second and third respectively.

Coach Kerry Smyth was ecstatic about her athletes’ performances.

“Wow, what a weekend,” she said. “Our results were really exciting.

“For our athletes to perform that well against the rest of the state is awesome.

“The trophy wins were the most unexpected and amazing for me as a coach, especially to have Sam, Matt and Elloise ranked first, second and third for the Bryan Byrt Ford Trophy.

“That’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like that.”

Extreme Trampoline CQ results

Gold medals

Paige Brady: State Level 5 trampoline

Talia Bauman: State Level 5 double mini trampoline

Elloise Wogand: State Level 5 tumbling

Elloise Wogand: National 6 trampoline

Sam Durkin: International junior under-17 trampoline

Matt Grieves: International junior under-22 trampoline

Silver medals

Elloise Wogand: National 6 double mini trampoline

Bronze medals

Elloise Wogand and Talia Bauman: National 6 synchronised trampoline

Tyson Cumming: National 6 double mini trampoline

Sam Durkin: International junior under-17 double mini trampoline

