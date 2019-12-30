Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cynthia Mamarika busted after a 'disgraceful' succession of public fights.
Cynthia Mamarika busted after a 'disgraceful' succession of public fights.
Crime

Wrestling mum’s ‘disgraceful’ public meltdowns

by Pete Martinelli
29th Dec 2019 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Territory woman who travelled to Cairns to visit her child in a Tablelands boarding school was arrested after brawling through the CBD.

Cynthia Mamarika, 40, had travelled from Groote Eylandt with her partner to visit their daughter in November.

The Cairns sojourn devolved into a "disgraceful" succession of public fights between the pair between November 11 and November 19.

Cairns Magistrates Court heard Mamarika and her co accused began a loud and alcohol fuelled altercation outside the Railway Hotel on McLeod Street.

Police attended when the pair started wrestling on the pavement.

"The defendant was a short distance away, hiding in a flower bed," Senior Constable Stuart Berry, prosecuting, told the court.

On three further occasions the pair brawled in public - first up-ending tables and chairs outside Fasta Pasta on Sheridan Street, then at Munroe Martin Parklands where bystanders had disarmed the stick-wielding and heavily drunk defendant and finally outside Cairns Hospital.

Mamarika pleaded guilty to three counts of public nuisance.

"Your conduct was quite disgraceful really," Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie said.

"No one in the public should have to put up with such a performance."

Mr Heggie fined Mamarika $1200 in lieu of community service that he said Mamarika owed the public "because of the level of anti social behaviour."

"(But) I do not want to set you up to fail," he said.

brawl court crime cynthia mamarika violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Neighbourhood fence fight ends with mother stealing odd item

        premium_icon Neighbourhood fence fight ends with mother stealing odd item

        Crime Kandice Renee Roberts fronts court over bizarre theft following dispute related to construction of fence impacting neighbour's property.

        Payday for NSW fireys while QLD bogs down in talks

        premium_icon Payday for NSW fireys while QLD bogs down in talks

        Rural The Queensland Government must request the funding from the Federal Government but...

        ‘Stirring up trouble’: PM, Premier in volunteer fire stoush

        premium_icon ‘Stirring up trouble’: PM, Premier in volunteer fire stoush

        Politics Premier denies rejecting Scott Morrison's offer of fire funding.

        Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember

        premium_icon Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember

        News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has reflected on an exciting year delivering for the...