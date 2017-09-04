Writing is 'magical' for this 10-year-old

FOR Lauren Bainbridge writing can almost be magical.

She is easily lost in books and even more easily lost in writing.

The Rockhampton Grammar School student put her creative skills to good use recently with the 10-year-old taking out the Bully's Young Writer Award.

While Lauren has written stories before, she says this is the first which has been published.

"The story is about a girl called Grace who stole her master's food and was getting punished for it,” she explained.

"I came up with the idea because I like writing historical things.

"|I've read a lot of history books and find them very interesting.”

Lauren said her favourite subject was easily English in school and she even enjoyed reading and writing in her spare time.

"For me writing seems sometimes magical, I've loved it since I was five.”

STOLEN POWER

By Lauren Bainbridge

Grace looked up, the huge luxury mansion looming in front of her. Her little brown eyes were filled with tears as she heard the long, terrible sound of a whip lashing down at her. The small girl remembered all of the times she had worked in the house, but now she knew would never walk the halls again. She covered the view of the house and waited for a lash, her thin small hands shivering uncontrollably, and her eyes darting around to find an escape.

Grace looked up, her eyes not focusing clearly on the house this time. A harsh, leathery whip lashed down on her back and she cried out in shock and pain. The lantern's light flickered dramatically in front of the house and Grace started to sob. She rested her head in between her legs. Now she wished that she had never stolen her master's food. Another powerful lash came down.

Grace looked up and jumped from the ground, unsteadily glancing over at the tall menacing figure holding the long whip. She ran towards the house and a split second after she had planted a foot on the first step, the front door opened and Grace's master stepped out. "Take her away!” he authorised. Grace protested, but could no longer do anything for herself.