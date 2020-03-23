Menu
Crystal meth.
Crime

‘Wrong crowd’ leads to diesel fitter dabbling in drugs

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 12:00 PM
A YOUNG diesel fitter found with drugs claims he does not have a drug problem, just that he dabbled in drugs when he got to know the ‘wrong crowd’.

Robert Kenneth Bauer, 25, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug, two of possessing restricted drugs and one possession of pipe.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police executed a search warrant at Bauer’s Clanfield St, Berserker and seized his mobile phone which had messages about drugs on it.

He said police found a small bag of methamphetamines in Bauer’s car, along with nine Valium tablets in a container on a bedside shelf.

Mr Fox said two capsules of another restricted drug were found in a jacket pocket near the bedroom door, along with a glass pipe.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Bauer had remained out of trouble until December 2017 after he “came to know the wrong people” and started dabbling in drugs.

He said Bauer claimed he was no longer using drugs and was tested regularly while working at the mines.

Bauer was fined $1150 and convictions were recorded.

