Wrong horse debacle inquiries not released

Rockhampton trainer Julieann Lancaster was fined for her role in the wrong horse bungle but two separate inquiries into the incident, and the role stewards played, are unlikely to be released.

Rockhampton trainer Julieann Lancaster was fined for her role in the wrong horse bungle but two separate inquiries into the incident, and the role stewards played, are unlikely to be released.

THE WRONG horse running in a race at Rockhampton earlier this year made national headlines but separate inquiries into the blunder are unlikely to ever be released publicly.

After the March 28 fiasco at Callaghan Park, then Queensland Racing Integrity Commission acting commissioner Mark Ainsworth said: “The commission takes these incidents seriously and the independent investigation and (separate) stewards’ inquiry will be thorough.”

An independent investigator spent several days in Rockhampton in April conducting interviews with stewards, race day officials and Rockhampton Jockey Club hierarchy as part of his probe.

But his report and its findings have never been released – nor has any stewards’ inquiry into the incident.

And it appears likely to stay that way.

When asked this week if either report would be released, QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett would only confirm that “the inquiry” had concluded.

“As a result of the inquiry, QRIC chief steward Peter Chadwick has acknowledged that an unacceptable procedural error occurred that contributed to the running of the wrong horse in a race at Rockhampton,” he said.

“Mr Chadwick has given a direction to all stewards that procedures must be followed in relation to the identification of race horses on race day.”

On the race day Rockhampton trainer Julieann Lancaster had horses Authadane (race six) and Plain ‘N’ Simple (race seven) engaged in the final two events on the card.

However, rather than Authadane stepping out in race six, it was Plain ‘N’ Simple – the trainer later conceding she simply mistook which race each of her two geldings were engaged in.

Plain ‘N’ Simple finished 11.15 lengths from the winner in the race Authadane, a $101 chance, was supposed to run.

Having realised the mistake after race six, stewards subsequently declared Plain ‘N’ Simple a late scratching from race seven.

Lancaster pleaded guilty to one charge under the Australian Rules of Racing and was fined $1500, which she later had reduced to $1000 following an internal review at QRIC.

The stewards who fined Lancaster for her role in the bungle were the same four stewards who officiated on that fateful race day – James Williamson (chairman of stewards), Gary Meek, John Hackett and Myles Heath.

The non-release of either of the inquiries will do nothing to help punters’ confidence on the Rockhampton product and comes on the back of a separate QRIC inquiry last week which dealt with a photo finish bungle at Yeppoon.

That saw stewards overturn a race result after a new photo was produced at the inquiry which was not present on the July 23 race day.

Punters who backed the real winner had no recourse for compensation as all winning bets are paid on the announcement of correct weight.