Wrong trailer and no training leads to $4500 in fines

A YOUNG truck driver with no training provided by his company about transporting equipment has been left out of pocket with fines over $4500.

Cameron Russell Vale, 23, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of driving a heavy vehicle that was overweight, one of being too long and one for not taking a long enough break in a 24 hour period.

The Transport and Main Roads prosecutor said Vale had an excavator loaded on the back of a low loader towed by a prime mover when he was intercepted on the Capricorn Highway at Stanwell on February 21.

The load weighed 40.575 tonnes with the maximum legally allowed for that specific trailer being 20 tonnes.

The maximum fine for this breach is $33,010.

The load was also over length being 20.4m when the maximum allowed was 19m.

The maximum fine for this breach is $11,000.

The prosecutor said a vehicle over mass at this level had a high risk of mechanical and break failure.

Vale produced his logbook which showed he only took a 6.5 hour break on November 8 during a 24 hours work period.

The legal requirement is seven hours minimum during a 24 hour period.

The defence lawyer said Vale was working for a company with trucks and trailers at the time and was hired to transport cattle.

He said Vale had only driven five machinery loads prior to this incident and this was the biggest.

The lawyer said the owner of the business organised the loads/work and no training had been provided.

He said Vale was told to pick up the load from Byfield, after driving from Banana, and deliver it to Mundubbera.

The lawyer said when Vale was intercepted, he phoned his employer and was then advised there was another trailer at the yard that could legally carry the load.

However, the court heard the business would not have had the relevant permits to transport that load.

The defence lawyer said Vale left that job two weeks after the incident and now works at a Central Queensland mine.

He said Vale had also purchased his own truck and trailer and carted loads on his days off.

Vale was ordered to pay $4629 in fines and no convictions were recorded.