'Wrong, unjust, livid': What councillors told Hinchliffe

EACH councillor provided a response to the State Government's second show-cause notice.

Here are some extracts:

David Morrison

"If this decision to dismiss Ipswich councillors is implemented it will remove approximately 170 years of councillor experience," he said.

"I personally would have no objection to the State Government appointing a supervisor that sits on all council committees and council meetings and reports directly to you as minister on behaviours of councillors and officers.

"Be mindful that it would be impossible for me and my fellow councillors to be aware of what elected members or officers are doing 100 per cent of the time."

David Martin

"The charges that have been laid since I started all relate to events that happened long before I started and to dismiss all of council would mean I was tarnished with events I had absolutely no connection with and the majority of the public sympathise with me on that," he said.

"As the new kid on the block I have endeavoured to visit as many community groups in my area as I can."

Kerry Silver

"Under enormous pressure I firmly believe that I have been able to maintain positive and healthy community relationships," she said.

"I was talking with a senior officer in council who advised they were so impressed with the manner in which councillors had conducted themselves throughout this show-cause process by continuing to maintain positive leadership."

Sheila Ireland

"You appear to have made up your mind or your mind has been made up for you," she said.

"Simply put, it is morally unjust and wrong. You know this and your party knows this."

"There are ministers who have made mistakes but the premier has not demanded their resignation."

Paul Tully

"It would be unfair and contrary to all notions of justice and fair play should you decide to dismiss 10 democratically elected councillors," he said.

"I implore you to act with a sense of equity and reasonableness and in the true Labor traditions of protecting workers' rights."

Cheryl Bromage

"Many residents have also expressed their concern and lack of trust in the administrators that may be appointed," she said. "They fear not having a voice in council if the councillors are removed.

Kylie Stoneman

"When you are considering if the Ipswich community has lost confidence in council you must ask yourself if the voices you have referenced truly represent the broader community," she said.

Wayne Wendt

"Once a precedent has been set by the dismissal of a council based on what we believe to be flawed advice, it will be very difficult for the state to avoid taking these same actions in the future, based on similar advice," he said.

"While all of this was going on councillors have not not been distracted from continuing to concentrate on working hard for our city."

David Pahlke

"I have looked for specific evidence in both your show causes and can see nothing to substantiate your outrageous statements," he said.

"I am so livid and disgusted with your outrageous conclusion without any shred of evidence against me."

Charlie Pisasale

"I have always undertaken and performed my duties as an elected representative with integrity and honesty," he said.

"Maintained at my division 8 office... our daily log provides clear evidence of the vast number of residents offering me their support during this time.

"This document records every phone call, every personal counter visit and requests for assistance."