Tom Waterhouse’s shameless Xmas post slammed

Tom Waterhouse looked like he was celebrating Christmas a little differently this year, coming under fire for a seriously weird festive photo.

The Waterhouse family must do things a little differently to the rest of us.

Tom Waterhouse - the son of famous bookmaker Robbie Waterhouse and legendary horse trainer Gai Waterhouse - confused everyone on the internet with a seriously weird social media post wishing his followers a merry Christmas.

There wasn't a leg of ham to be seen as the former bookie turned racing insider instead posed with animals - including goats and what looks like an alpaca - as well as a handful of women in bikinis to simply say: "From my family to yours, wishing you all Merry Christmas."

Waterhouse is wearing a suit holding a goat out in the countryside, while the women behind him are all wearing flannelette shirts and keeping animals under control. Two of them are wearing wide-brimmed hats.

From my family to yours, wishing you all Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/OrK1tcv7Da — Tom Waterhouse (@tomwaterhouse) December 24, 2020

In another post, Waterhouse is wearing a different suit and sitting at the head of a table, in front of platters of fruit and a couple of trophies. In this image, four women stand around him, one appearing to hold a napkin for him, while a rabbit lies on the table.

The caption reads: "Good times in Happy Valley."

The replies to Waterhouse's posts ranged from bemused, to confused, to downright savage. Many users tweeted "WTF" in response. One wrote: "Seen some bizarre s**t on Twitter this year but this takes the cake and chocolates too."

Another added: "What the hell is going on in this photo?"

Bizarrely, Waterhouse retweeted hundreds of replies to his photos - be they positive or negative. He retweeted people calling him a marketing genius for generating such a stir, he retweeted those criticising him for such a tactless photo and he retweeted people making fun of him for a bungled attempt to somehow look cool.

Whatever the point of it all, it seems all Waterhouse wants for Christmas is for Australia to be talking about him.

