28°
News

WWII dog tags reunited with owners 70 years later

Leighton Smith | 25th May 2017 6:00 AM
HELP: Tim Hill appeals for help finding owners for these tags and access to more properties to find more tags.
HELP: Tim Hill appeals for help finding owners for these tags and access to more properties to find more tags. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIKE the Second World War soldiers who were once garrisoned in Rockhampton 70 years ago, Tim Hill is on a mission.

Tim, 46, is a carpenter during the week and on weekends he's out in the bush around Rockhampton with his mate Ian 'Hooky' McGregor scoping out old American Second World War camps that were abandoned in 1944.

Since his metal detector discovered a dog tag, named 'Stuart', three years ago out at Camp Caves, he has made it his mission to seek and return the tags found in the bush to their original owners or families.

"It's great being out in wilderness detecting but the researching and the joy of reuniting these items is what I like about it,” Tim said.

"As soon as I found the first one, that set me off.”

LOST AND FOUND: Tim Hill has made it his mission to see these dog tags home to their rightful owners.
LOST AND FOUND: Tim Hill has made it his mission to see these dog tags home to their rightful owners. Contributed

He had a lot of success searching Ancestry.com, online archives and military archives before teaming up with American researcher, retired Chief petty Officer Christina Carlton and the Angelo's Angels WWII Dog Tag Return Project.

Tim said the first tag to return was the hardest because the family thought he was a scam artist but since teaming up with Christina with her American accent, the process has been made easier.

So far, Tim and Hooky have found 25 different sets and they've had help from a member of the Queensland WWII Relic Hunters, Anthony Egretz, who donated seven dog tags to Tim's tag reuniting project.

"The response from the families is unreal, they can't believe we do this,” he said.

"It's great when we just do it over the internet but doing in person another altogether, it's amazing.

"They are amazingly appreciative, they can't believe people could be bothered, firstly looking for them and secondly reuniting them with families. They love it and I love doing it.”

As it stands, they have 12 tags remaining awaiting reuniting with families with some searches ongoing for years.

Between mid 1942 and early 1944 Rockhampton was home to two of the four full US Army Divisions (the 24th, 32nd, 41st Infantry divisions and the 1st Cavalry Division) which trained in Queensland during the Second World War.

WWII: Military Deployments throughout CQ region.
WWII: Military Deployments throughout CQ region. Contributed

Tim's appealing for to CQ residents for help reuniting the tags and also for residents to allow them to visit their private properties to search for more.

The camps were located in the current suburbs of Norman Gardens, Kawana, Parkhurst, Ironpot and Sandringham.

Please join their Facebook group to help: 'American WW2 dog tags via Australia and back home again'

Further information below sourced from: http://www.ozatwar.com/locations/camprockhampton.htm

WWII: Locations for Camp Rockhampton.
WWII: Locations for Camp Rockhampton. Contributed

Camp Rockhampton was home to the US 41st Infantry Division, part of the US I Corps, between July 1942 and early 1944.

Each area of Camp Rockhampton was lettered from A to V.

Area A - Hospital was located along Yaamba Road in the area of Risien Street, Standish Street, Brazil Street, Hatte Street, Potts Street and Richardson Road located across Yaamba Road from Lawrence Motors.

Area B - Hospital was located in the areas of Barrett Street, Atherton Street, Lambourne Street, Neish Court and straddling Richardson Road.

Area C - Medical Battalion was located in the area bounded by Farm Street, Scott Street, Yaamba Road and Richardson Road and covers Crane Avenue, Lutton Street, O'Donnell Street, Crick Street, McCauley Street, Beaney Street, Dawes Street and Harden Street.

Area D - Corps Company - was located in the area bounded by Farm Street, Yaamba Road and Carlton Street.

Area E - Recon. Company - was an area of land in the north west corner of the intersection of Farm Street and Yaamba Road.

Area F - was located further along Yaamba Road just north of Area E.

Area G - was located between between Area F and Area H and is roughly bounded by the railway line Boundary Road, Slade Street and Nuttall Street. It comprised 7 large storage sheds some of which still exist today at 401 Siding, Queensland Railways.

Area H - Was further along Yaamba Road past Area F just past Limestone Creek and covers the land between Yaamba Road, the Railway Line and includes Boundary Road, and Featherstone Street.

Area I - Was bounded by the railway line, McLaughlin Street and its northern boundary was William Palfrey Road. It included land used by St George's Orphanage.

Area J - was bounded roughly by the Rockhampton - Yeppoon Road, Skardon Court, Limestone Creek and crosses Boundary Road.

Area K - was located along the southern side of the Rockhampton - Yeppoon Road opposite Griegg Road near Limestone Creek.

Area L - I believe this may have been on land on the southern side of the Rockhampton - Yeppoon Road opposite Caporn Road.

Area M - Ran along the eastern side of the Rockhampton - Yeppoon Road in the vicinity of Ironpot.

Area N - Artillery Headquarters - Located along the southern side of Artillery Road.

Area O - Artillery Battalion - Located along the southern side of Artillery Road.

Area P - Artillery Battalion - Located along the southern side of Artillery Road.

Area Q - Artillery Battalion - was located on the eastern side of Zamia Hills Road near Artillery Road.

Area R - Artillery Battalion - Was located on the eastern side of Zamia Hills Road below area Q.

Area S - Engineering Battalion - Was located on the western side of Zamia Hills Road on the southern side of Artillery Road.

Area T - Mt. Hedlow Airfield - there were 5 hangars around this airfield.

Area U - Rockhampton Botanic Gardens

Area V - Rockhampton Show Grounds

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anthony egretz christina carlton dog tag dog tag reunion project ian hooky mcgregor tim hill

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Model House reveal fight to survive with new store plans

Model House reveal fight to survive with new store plans

Rockhampton small business saved by local support

Questions raised about levee conditions

Labour Senator for Queensland, Murray Watt.

Capricornia MP stands firm against criticism from Labor Senator

Business is wood firing up for miner turned chef

FIRED UP: Woodfire 600 owner Brett Milburn loves his new job.

Brett Milburn took a chance and left the mines to chase a dream

43 Rocky locals go bankrupt in horror three months

ROCKHAMPTON locals are struggling to pay their debts.

Local Partners

WWII dog tags reunited with owners 70 years later

Since his metal detector discovered a dog tag three years ago Tim has made it his mission to seek and return the tags found in the bush to their original owners

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Business is wood firing up for miner turned chef

FIRED UP: Woodfire 600 owner Brett Milburn loves his new job.

Brett Milburn took a chance and left the mines to chase a dream

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

GREAT WEEKEND EVENT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash.

Country music festival to feature Jeff Brown

Revving up for Classics next weekend

Classics by the Coast, Bell Park, Emu Park

Engines set to roar at Emu Park family day out next weekend

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

UST when it looked as though Rebel Wilson’s defamation trial couldn’t get any more Hollywood, she told us about Uncle Walt.

Queensland Ballet searching for young Rocky dancers

EN POINTE: Rockhampton's Kenzie Andrews, 10, was chosen as an ambassador for Australian ballet shoe and dancewear company, Bloch

Young ballet dancers invited to audition for QB role

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

How true-blue train driver became a TV star

Bernie Baker stars in the TV series Railroad Australia.

Fan reactions still surprise Bernie Baker.

Conviction for Snapchat body shaming of elderly woman

Dani Mathers was arrested after snapping a photo of a naked, elderly woman in a US gym and posting it on social media. Picture: Supplied

Model convicted for secretly snapping and posting a naked gym pic

What's on the big screen this week

Kaya Scodelario and Johnny Depp in a scene from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

JACK Sparrow faces an old foe and Sam Worthington stars in The Shack

Granny Flat, Solar Power, Brick Base

21 Barrett Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 1 $335,000

If you have been looking for a home that will suit dual living or just to have room to spread out and relax this property is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Stunning Tropical Oasis In The Heart Of Frenchville - $349,000

188 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

You will absolutely love this truly amazing tropical paradise right in the heart of Frenchville, in a quiet cul de sac street, within walking distance to the...

Duplex - Renovated and Position Perfect Investment Opportunity

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Smart Buying In Wonderful Wandal On 809m2- Only $219,000!

53 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 3 $219,000

You will absolutely love this fantastic Property at 53 Heath Street, Wandal - for its versatility,presentation, location, affordability and spaciousness. This...

PERFECT SETTING FIRST CLASS LOCATION

25 Spencer Street, The Range 4700

House 4 1 1 $293,000

This home defies conventionality, it offers perspective buyers a chance to live at a Range location for a budget price. - From the new paint, this home is...

Quality Designer Home

3 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $695,000

Enjoy a prime position in the Sanctuary estate with this split level home, located on an elevated block with fantastic mountain views all around, Unique modern...

Large high quality home in Hill Side

28 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This large home in the popular estate of Hill Side has room for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Features include, 4 bedroom (the large Executive main...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

Here Today, GONE Tomorrow!

301 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Renovated homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home provides a beautiful first home for those...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!