Wyatt steps down with advice for newbies

Livingstone Cr Tom Wyatt looks forward to seeing some fresh faces around the Livingstone Shire table after both he and Cr Jan Kelly opt out at the upcoming elections.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Councillor Tom Wyatt will step down at the local government elections in March after more than 50 years of involvement with councils in Yeppoon and Rockhampton and he has some parting advice for potential councillors.

Cr Wyatt said people wanting a place at the council table should do their homework before sprouting off in public.

“It’s vital that people do their research and know the background on the major issues that affect both council and our community before they make comments that could be detrimental to the region,” he said.

“You have to be a team player if you hope to make a positive difference.

“You need to be a good listener for our residents and for your fellow councillors. Gone are the days when you could act individually, these days you need to work as a team and give your fellow councillors the opportunity to express their ideas, concerns and complaints.

“I would love to see a few new councillors take a seat at the table bringing fresh ideas and energy.”

At 74, Cr Wyatt, who is well known locally as the gardening guru, will continue doing what he loves best, helping people with their horticultural needs and spending quality time with his family.

“I have worked in local government for so many years and now I find I have grandchildren and great grandchildren being born and I want to have more time to spend with them while I still can,” he said.

“My family have been very patient over the years, always supporting my endeavours, so now it is time to give them more of my energy and time and make room for some new blood at the table.

“I have been winding down my nursery at Kinka but if my health remains good and the family are keen to continue it, I will spend some more time there getting it all back up to scratch.

“I’ll continue on my ABC talkback radio show which I have been doing for over 37 years.”

When it comes to local knowledge Cr Wyatt has been around long enough to be able to talk from experience.

He became Director of Parks, Sports and Recreation with Rockhampton Regional Council in 1974 when he relocated from Townsville before being elected as a Livingstone Shire councillor seven years ago.

Cr Wyatt said he has worked on some major projects that have been a source of pride.

“We vermin-proofed the Rockhampton zoo, established the memorial gardens which were revolutionary at the time,” he said.

“I helped to establish Kershaw Gardens when others scoffed it couldn’t be done on an old dump site.

“I helped to develop and plant an Australian garden in Japan with Rockhampton’s sister city including building a slab hut to display Australian timbers back in 1983-84.

“I have also had the privilege of working with Livingstone Shire Council for the past seven years where I have been part of the team who have installed major infrastructure works and programs that will continue to benefit the community for years to come.”

Cr Wyatt’s dedication to the horticultural industry – offering gardening advice for more than 35 years – has been exemplary.

He is known for helping people with their gardening woes and is a huge advocate of helping senior citizens, personally going to their homes and lending a hand.