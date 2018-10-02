Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An X Factor contestant fell off the stage.
An X Factor contestant fell off the stage.
TV

X Factor contestant falls off stage during audition

1st Oct 2018 4:00 PM

AN X Factor hopeful in the UK was left red-faced after falling off the stage.

Tommy Ludford, 20, had just finished performing an original song in front of judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Williams, when he took a few too many steps back.

Host Dermot O'Leary and production staff dramatically ran onto the set to check on Ludford as the judges watched on in shock.

 

Robbie, Ayda, Louis and Simon couldn’t believe their eyes.
Robbie, Ayda, Louis and Simon couldn’t believe their eyes.

 

After a few tense moments, the contestant stood up, waved to the crowd and assured everyone, "I'm all right!"

Viewers in the UK found the stack rather amusing and some even accused Ludford of falling on purpose.

 

 

 

 

You can watch an extended clip of the fall below:

 

music reality tv simon cowell television x factor

Top Stories

    Missing girl found after four years

    Missing girl found after four years

    Crime A QUEENSLAND child missing for four years has been found after a long-running police investigation.

    Man busted with 877 MDA tablets given 'free to friends'

    premium_icon Man busted with 877 MDA tablets given 'free to friends'

    Crime 'The wheel completely fell off the car' and he turned to drugs

    Resources and energy sector on track for record earnings

    premium_icon Resources and energy sector on track for record earnings

    Money The world is hungry for Australia's commodity exports

    Local Partners