X Factor contestant falls off stage during audition

An X Factor contestant fell off the stage.

AN X Factor hopeful in the UK was left red-faced after falling off the stage.

Tommy Ludford, 20, had just finished performing an original song in front of judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Williams, when he took a few too many steps back.

Host Dermot O'Leary and production staff dramatically ran onto the set to check on Ludford as the judges watched on in shock.

Robbie, Ayda, Louis and Simon couldn’t believe their eyes.

After a few tense moments, the contestant stood up, waved to the crowd and assured everyone, "I'm all right!"

Viewers in the UK found the stack rather amusing and some even accused Ludford of falling on purpose.

What a scam if ever I have seen one. Tommy Ludford planned that fall, he does a quick glance to see where the stage ends then continues to walk backwards. Good stunt for getting remembered, but not honest! — lisa lee (@lisalee1801) September 30, 2018

Have to keep rewatching that fall off stage, actually crying 👏🏻😂 poor kid but it was too funny! 😂😂 #XFactor — Jo (@JMClarke93) September 30, 2018

Lowkey the only reason I’m watching X factor tonight is too see the guy fall off the stage sorry I am a bad person #XFactor — aaliyah☁️ (@shishtarjames) September 30, 2018

You can watch an extended clip of the fall below: