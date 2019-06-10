X marks the spot at Apex Park's playground

A NEW high seas adventure will keep the kids entertained at Apex Park's pirate-themed playground

Frenchville families can begin hunting for hidden treasure, searching for undiscovered lands, and spotting friendly dolphins at the new pirate-themed Apex Park.

Chair of the council's Parks Committee Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the new park is a great addition to the Frenchville neighbourhood.

"One of the things we're really trying to do at council is create an environment that encourages people - and kids especially - to get out and get active, said Cr Rutherford.

"This playground in particular was made possible through funding from Councillor Neil Fisher's Capital Fund.

"It is a fantastic playground, and I think many Frenchville families will be excited to get out and get playing.”

Division 2 councillor Neil Fisher thanked the residents of the surrounding area for their support in upgrading Apex Park, and said he is very happy to help make this playground possible.

"Apex Park is a brilliant location as it is served by a network of concrete pathways,” said Cr Fisher.

"I really think there'll be a lot of kids in the area who will absolutely love coming to this playground with their families to slide, swing, and play pirate.

"The new playground has a play pirate ship complete with binoculars, a dolphin springer, and a custom swing with a 'you and me' seat to allow a child and adult to swing together.

"Everything a young imagination needs to have an incredible adventure on the high seas!”

The total cost of the new playground was $25,000, of which $22,000 was funded through Cr Fisher's Capital Fund.