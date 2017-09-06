Unique Rocky exhibition for adults on show for one night only

COLOURFUL WORKS: Nora Hanasy and Sandy McLean are hanging works for the Dim the Lights exhibition.

IT'S an art exhibition that could leave some gasping and others admiring the beauty of the human body.

The Art House - run by artists Nora Hanasy and Sandy McLean - in East St will be hosting an adults only art exhibition this Friday night and Saturday.

The opening of the exhibition titled Dim the Lights, will also feature Drag Queen entertainment.

"We are trying to host exhibitions that are varied in subject matter to enthuse and create interest in the arts in Rockhampton," Nora said.

"The human body held fascination for artists from the beginning of time. It was time to showcase artists work on this topic. And it will be so much fun!"

The works have been created by various artists from across the region including Nora, Erin Dunne and Emma Hempsall.

There is even portraits of Hollywood sirens Bridget Bardot and Marilyn Monroe among the pieces on display.

From charcoal nudes to sculptures and at least one painting of a vagina, the exhibition is set only for the eyes of viewers over the age of 18.

There is even artwork featured on a skateboard.

The opening night festivities kick of at 6pm with food and drinks available.

There are about 30 art pieces in the exhibition and they are all for sale.

Note: The Art House will be closed to children over the weekend which means the usual Saturday morning art class is not on this weekend.