X-ray reveals unlucky break for tough-as-nails sportsman

The x-ray which shows the extent of the damage to Mitchell Dark's collarbone.

MOTOCROSS: Young motocross star Mitchell Dark is in good spirits as he prepares to undergo surgery for a badly broken collarbone suffered in a race crash on Saturday.

The 16-year-old was battling for first place in the senior unlimited class when he failed to properly land a jump on the second lap of the last race at the Rockhampton Motocross Club event at the Six Mile Raceway.

He crashed heavily, right in front of the control tower where his mum Debbie, the club's race secretary, was overseeing competition.

She raced onto the track to warn and slow the other riders as the Queensland Ambulance Service officers who were on-site raced to her son's side.

"It was a nasty crash but he was awake and alert straight away,” a relieved Debbie said.

"A friend asked me yesterday if my feet touched the steps on the way down from the tower and I honestly can't remember.

"He was very lucky but did suffer multiple fractures to his collarbone.”

Mitchell Dark resting in hospital. CONTRIBUTED

Mitchell was taken to hospital and released late on Saturday night.

He saw a surgeon today and will have surgery tomorrow to have plates and screws inserted.

Debbie said Mitchell was still able to joke about his situation despite the serious injury which will likely keep him out of his beloved sport for the rest of the year.

He also put a post on Facebook asking if anyone had videoed the accident so he could review it and see where he "went wrong”.

"He actually asked if the doctors could just cut him open and stick in a few zip ties so he could get back racing on Sunday,” Debbie said.

"He's in good spirits and he knows it's part of the game. No one's to blame, it was just rider error and that's what happens in our sport.

"He's ridden since he was four and the only other injury he's had was a broken arm when he was 10 so he's done pretty well.”