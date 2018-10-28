GALLERY: XXXX Island pieces snapped up at garage sale

LES and Mary Unwin love two things in life, history and islands.

So it made sense for the Rockhampton couple to be at the front of the line at yesterday's XXXX Island garage sale at the Rosslyn Bay Marina.

The couple first had their eyes on an old telescope but scooped up a $40 rug for their barbecue area instead.

Les said he was excited to own a piece of XXXX Island history.

"I was at the signing of Pumpkin Island back in the 1950s when it was first released," he said.

"We go out on our boat a fair bit and have been going to the islands off the coast for the past 60 years. We sat off XXXX Island once while drinking XXXX and eating fresh fish."

Mary said the couple had a bit of a collection of island giveaways.

"After Cyclone Marcia we went out to Great Keppel Island and there was a broken sign that had washed up on the shore," she said.

"I asked the workers on the island if I could keep it and now it hangs in our outdoor dining area which is where our new rug will go. We have a piece of Keppel Island and a piece of XXXX Island now which is pretty cool."

XXXX Island manager Melanie Legge said it was a great turnout yesterday with nearly all of the items going in the first 20 minutes.

"We had a fair amount of gear from the island so it's nice to see people here wanting some of these pieces," she said.

"It's fantastic to see so many people support the two charities which are the Yeppoon Coastguards and St Vincent de Paul, so it was a great afternoon."