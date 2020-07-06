Menu
Yacht under tow from Wreck Beach, Great Keppel Island.
News

Yacht gets into a sticky situation off Great Keppel Island

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
A SAILOR got himself into a bit of an awkward situation at the weekend when the motor of his yacht wouldn’t start, and his sail had blown out.

At 9.30am on Sunday the sailor called Coast Guard Yeppoon for a tow from Wreck Beach, Great Keppel Island.

He was unable to put the motor in gear and, having no forward thrust, thought he had hit something in the night.

His sail had blown out, so he was unable to sail.

Yacht being brought into Rosslyn Bay Harbour.
Yeppoon Rescue 1 left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 9.45am and towed the vessel to the mouth of Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving at 2.15pm.

As the tide was at an extreme low the decision was made to moor the yacht outside the harbour mouth until high tide this morning. A crew was organised to bring the yacht in at 7am.

Meanwhile, the work on the Coast Guard Yeppoon walkway and pontoons has been completed and vessels are now in their normal location.

A windsock has been added to one of the piles to assist in berthing during strong winds.

