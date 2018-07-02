Yacht rescued after being stranded in rough conditions

The vessel under town from Manifold in stormy conditions.

A YACHTSMAN was left stranded at off Great Keppel Island last Tuesday when rough weather prevented any help from reaching the vessel.

The Brisbane yacht was left floating at Butterfish Bay with a failed starter motor.

At 8am on June 26, the Yeppoon Coast Guard's Gormans Removals Rescue, skippered by Kingsley Bartle, left Rosslyn Bay Harbour to assist the yacht.

However, the operation was aborted shortly after leaving the harbour when strong winds and rough seas began to strike.

The weather conditions were so rough that Coast Guard members were also prevented from heading to Great Keppel to assist high school students with marine studies.

The next day, when conditions improved, the yacht had sailed across to Statue Bay where skipper Barry Semple rafted up to the yacht and brought it back into the harbour at 11.40am.

Last Saturday morning, a Marine Assist contributor in a half cabin motor boat broke down in the lee of Manifold Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue with skipper Jim Warren left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 7.30am and retrieved the boat at 9am.

It was returned to the harbour at 12.30pm.

That night, a 36' power boat, from Tin Can Bay requested assistance when his boat broke down before reaching Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Gormans Removals Rescue with skipper Jim Warren left the harbour at 8.22pm and returned with the boat in tow at 8.40pm.

While Gormans Removals Rescue with skipper Kingsley Bartle was undertaking training near Cooee Bay on Sunday at 11.45am, a call for assistance was sent out from a broken down vessel.

The 6.5m runabout had broken down with gearbox problems in the vicinity of Pumpkin Island.

The rescue vessel was diverted and took the boat in tow at 12.30pm before returning towing it into harbour at 1.30pm.

The owner immediately signed up with Marine Assist for "next time”.