'Yahoo buckaroo!' Homeless brothers buckle in for Iris

BROTHERS: Samuel and Robin said they coped well overnight, finding shelter from the effects of Cyclone Iris in the doorway of a CBD building. Zarisha Bradley

AS CYCLONE Iris slides down the Queensland coast, delivering gale-force winds and rain, Mackay residents have battened down the hatches, staying indoors keeping warm and dry.

Not everyone is so lucky. Mackay's homeless have had to endure the elements out on the streets, coping as best they can.

Cyclonic winds blew this guttering from the building. Zarisha Bradley

Sitting in the doorway of a River Street building, its guttering fallen down around them, brothers Robin and Samuel are listening to their radio and watching the rain.

Asked if they are doing okay in the bad weather, Robin calls out "we always are!".

Friendly, and excited about the rain, Samuel said he had survived Topical Cyclone Debbie last year and wasn't worried about this cyclone.

"We all stick together most of us here," Robin said.

"I'm waiting for that cyclone to come across, I'm just going to go woahhh yess!"

Robin says he slept inside the abandoned building last night and Samuel slept on the steps outside.

The wind did start to get rough, he said, so he came out to check on his brother, but he was "loving it".

"It was good. We love it. I was just dancing in the rain," he laughed.

On Easter Sunday, he said, people were concerned about them being out in the rain.

"People were worrying about us, they said are you alright and came out and brought us food," Robin said.

"I said God bless you... it was really nice."

For now, Samuel and Robin plan to wait until Cyclone Iris crosses the coast.

They aren't scared, they said, and will seek help if they need it.