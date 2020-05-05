Menu
Tom Hayes, Environment and Community Superintendent from Yancoal's Yarrabee Coal Mine happily donating $25,000 to Mark Fewtrell, Executive Director RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service (shaking hands prior to the current health crisis).
News

Yancoal continues flying with RACQ Capricorn service

Zara Gilbert
zara.gilbert@capnews.com.au
5th May 2020 10:15 AM
Yarrabee Coal Mine renewed their sponsorship of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service last month, donating $25,000.

For Operations Manager Cris Shadbolt, the mine’s continued support of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was an easy decision.

“There may be an occasion where one of our people need this service or their friends or family,” he said.

“Ensuring this life saving service remains accessible to all people in our region is vital to our community.”

This service is available across Central Queensland 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days per year and provides rapid deployment of medical or rescue teams to major accidents or search and rescue operations.

Operations Manager for RACQ CHRS Kirsty Wooler said it was only through the support of companies like Yarrabee that their service continues to be available.

“We rely heavily on funding from the major industries in our serviceable area to keep our community rescue service operational.”

