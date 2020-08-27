YANK IN OZ: Does being filthy rich make you above the law?

AS COVID-19 restrictions were implemented in Victoria, a Melbourne multi-millionaire left on his luxury yacht (which seems a very tautologistic way to describe a yacht) to cross the Queensland border.

That’s right people, while all of us regular folk were hunkering down in our houses and being responsible (See: watching reruns of Neighbours and seeing how many Oreos we could fit in our mouths-six average-size and 13 mini for those playing the at-home game), this man and six of his lucky, lucky family members set sail on their 30m Italian-built, marble and gold finished yacht and headed to the sunshine state.

The authorities found out about this (we can only assume their less-rich, jealous friends turned them in), and when the yacht arrived in Queensland, police were there to greet them.

The family were all tested for COVID-19 and told they would have to disembark and pay for their own accommodation to self-isolate for 14 days.

Here’s what I don’t understand; this family was on a THIRTY METRE YACHT.

In the ocean.

Away from everyone.

Yet they made them come ashore and told them to isolate in a “government-approved hotel”. Which didn’t matter anyway because they had a luxury house they were allowed to go to.

Satirical conversation*

Police: Hold it right there. You’ve broken the law by taking your family on your yacht across state borders without proper authorisation and will have to face the consequences.

Luxury family: Well, we don’t really wanna stay in some gross hotel so can we just go to on of our luxury houses to wait it out?

Police: Sure, just let us give you these COVID tests first in front of the media so they think we really did something and you’re free to go, sir. Hey! Is that a gold toilet?

Yet throw yourself into somebody’s boot and go across the border and oh boy, will you ever be made an example of.

How dare you not have a luxury yacht to break the law with?

And apparently this was not even close to the first of what I’ll call “rich people with expensive modes of transportation fleeing COVID lockdown restrictions because they think being filthy rich makes them above the law” incidents.

Private jet owners have been caught flying with the plane’s tracking equipment turned off so that they could cross the border.

It all seems very Bond-ish and cool in a private jet, yet stuff yourself in a boot and be branded a bogan for life.

I know what you’re all thinking, “Lisa, you’re just jealous you don’t have a luxury yacht with a gold toilet.”

And to that I say, “Yes, yes I am.”

But if I had millions of dollars, I would definitely not spend it on those types of things.

I would put all of my money in the bank and make friends with rich people who own luxury yachts with gold toilets.