YANK IN OZ: Rude guests make life miserable for staff

Lisa Donovan says it’s always the worst customers that leave the worst reviews.

HOSPITALITY is defined as “the friendly and generous reception and entertainment of guests, visitors, or strangers.”

As you can see, the glaring error in that definition is the use of the word “friendly”.

Clearly the author never worked in hospitality, mainly with people.

“But Lisa,” I can hear you all saying from your hotel rooms as you’re shoving your suitcase full of towels and tiny soaps, “isn’t the point of hospitality to treat guests kindly and make their holidays as stress-free as possible?

And to that I say, “Yes, in theory, but have you ever met actual people?”

Apparently when travelling, a lot of them, who have no control or happiness in their normal, every day lives, go on holiday to see if they can make your life miserable too.

Not content with keeping their misery all to themselves, they travel the globe to find good, hard-working people and make them wish they’d listened to their mother and just gone to uni.

I thought I’d make up a helpful list for those who may be travelling in the future:

1. Items in your room are not free to take home even though you paid to stay there. That’s like stealing utensils and plates because you paid to eat a restaurant. And some of you do that too.

2. Contrary to popular belief, housekeepers are not maids. Most likely if you think that, your house could probably use one.

3. Yes, we judge you when you leave. A lot.

4. Unless you’re paying top dollar at a five-star resort, please calm down on the expectations. Your $89/night does not cover you being an a-hole, Bob.

5.The messiest and rudest people are usually the ones that leave bad reviews.

Just to make my point, we once had a couple stay in a newly-renovated cabin. No one had stayed in it since it was finished.

They snuck in two slobbering dogs that fertilised the gardens repeatedly, they fed the dogs water from one of the kitchen saucepans and left the room in a such a state I actually felt bad for the dogs.

We charged them extra for the dogs and a cleaning fee, and they left a bad review stating that the (remember, newly-renovated) cabin on check-in was a FIVE out of 10 and the staff was rude. Hmm, it’s a mystery why.

I know all of this sounds very negative, but really these people only make up a small percentage of travellers, perhaps around 85 per cent. I’m kidding.

But kind of like when you have a group project to do, and one guy in the group is obnoxious, it ruins the whole thing for everyone.

Except in this case you still have to clean the toilet after they leave. <insert dry retching here>

“But Lisa,” I can hear you all saying as you sort through your collection of mini shampoos and conditioners, “if you hate it so much, why do you still do it?”

And to that I say, absolutely 100 per cent for my love of complaining, I mean, my job.