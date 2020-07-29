YANK IN OZ: Why Cats are Jerks II

OPINION: IF YOU missed my column, Why Cats are Jerks, you really don’t have to read it to know what I wrote about, especially if you own a cat.

Don’t try to act baffled as to what I could have said about our feline friends that would constitute jerkiness on their part; there are literally behavioural bullet points that every cat possesses.

Don’t get me wrong, just because I think cats are jerks, doesn’t mean I hate them.

It’s the same vibe I have for my ex; they annoy the bejeebus out of me, but hate is a pretty strong word...most of the time.

Unlike other cats, my cat seems to take jerkiness to a new level, or maybe it’s normal and I have no patience. (See: mother of three)

The other day, I decided to buy our cat a covered litter box because apparently getting her poo into a box twice the size of her is too much to ask.

She doesn’t miss the box all the time, but her hit/miss ratio is somewhere in the 1:9 ballpark. Even weirder, is when she’s done, she’ll step outside the box, give it a little sniff, the reach inside the box and scrape the litter as if she’s covering it.

Her ratio of having the poo also hit the edge of the box and make a smear that needs to be cleaned off as well is a solid 9:9.

So, I decided to re-mortgage the house so I could purchase a covered-in litter box (I paid less for the actual cat) and because I already buy the cat poo “crystals” in an attempt to make sure she wants to go in the box because that run of the mill clumping litter wasn’t sufficient for Princess Poops A Lot (not her real name, don’t tell my daughter I call her that) I’m out a clean hundred just trying to get this cat to do what all other cats seem to do easily.

So, I got the box home, loaded it with the magic crystals and led her to it.

I opened the door and put one of her paws in the litter and gave it a scrape so you know, she knew where to put her paw to pretend cover the poop she’ll probably do outside of it anyway. She seemed mildly interested, and gave a few stuck-up sniffs in the air and then sauntered away.

Satisfied that she’d gotten the scent (I mean, she has animal instincts, right?) I left her new litterbox in place of the old one.

The next morning, I woke up to the first time I’ve ever been happy to smell cat poo.

I ran to the box and laid my eyes on the same clean, white litter I’d put in the day before.

But next to the back door, and smack dab in the middle of the EMPTY old litterbox, was the poo.

The ONE time she makes it…cats are jerks.