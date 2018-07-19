Yarn bombing a way of knitting the coast community together

CREATIVE GROUP: Cindy Terrace, Robyn Leahy, Kate Schlick, Ange Thornton, Lannie Holbech and Kristina Pegg and their children with the yarn bombing at Farnborough Beach BBQ and Playground area.

CREATIVE GROUP: Cindy Terrace, Robyn Leahy, Kate Schlick, Ange Thornton, Lannie Holbech and Kristina Pegg and their children with the yarn bombing at Farnborough Beach BBQ and Playground area. Contributed

THE BOLLARDS across Yeppoon have all had a facelift over the last few months as the local community knitted together and stitched coloured yarn creations.

51 bollards at Lioness Park in Lammermoor and the playground and BBQ area at Farnborough Beach have had a makeover.

The yarning project was run by non-for-profit organisation Hey There Happiness, under the guidance of Kate Schlick, and supported from Livingstone Shire Council's placemaking program and Keppel Coast Arts.

Around 140 people have been involved with the project as workshops were held at local Fig Tree and Farmers Markets in Yeppoon. The Yeppoon Girl Guides also got involved as well as students from Yeppoon State High School. All together, around 845 hours was spent knitting and crocheting the works of art from ages of seven years old up to participants in their 70s.

"A lot of man hours but everyone has had so much fun which is great,” Ms Schlick said, "It was a real cross section of all ages wanting to take part.”

The yarn bombing has created a real focal point across Yeppoon. It has received positive and warm praise from locals and travellers, and even a local police officer passed on how many compliments he had heard.

"It is a beautiful thing to see and it reminds you the community is nice and caring, there are compassionate people,” Ms Schlick said.

"It shows it is an inclusive community where people are getting together to do things.”

The idea came out of a basic happiness principle.

"We wanted to do something that would involve a large range of people that wouldn't be too hard,” Ms Schlick said.

"It has really proven to be that, we wanted people to come out and meet different people and feel more connected.”

Knitting and crocheting isn't a hard skill to master. Ms Schlick only learnt last year and she has been leading workshops.

"It is something anyone can learn,” she said.

While the project has "officially” come to an end, there is more yarn bombing yet to come. A core group of women who participated have been inspired and want to keep it running. They have already created 10 more which are yet to be put on bollards. The project has become "self-generating” as the participants are keeping it going. Ms Schlick expects more yarn bombing to be "popping up everywhere” and that is the beauty of it. She hopes to see some pop up in Rockhampton.

"All it takes is someone to say lets do this, all it takes is two people to start a team and they go from there,” she said.