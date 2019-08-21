Parents ‘mortified’: kids sent home with graphic sex letter

SCHOOLKIDS were sent home with a graphic health fact sheet describing oral and anal sex along with the use of condoms and lubricant at a Queensland primary school last week, in an "administrative error".

The father of an Ipswich West State School Year 1 student said he was "mortified" when his young son came home with a graphic medical fact sheet for the viral skin condition Molluscum Contagiosum, outlining how to prevent the transmission of the disease sexually.

The fact sheet goes into detail about safe sex practices including that "using condoms with water-based lubricant when you have vaginal or anal sex is the best way to avoid getting an STI".

It also says "if you are giving a man oral sex (his penis in your mouth) then he should wear a condom", and "if you put your mouth in contact with your partner's anus or vulva while having sex, you should use a dental dam".

The medical fact sheet sent home with kids.

A letter accompanying the fact sheet on Molluscum Contagiosum, and signed by principal Cartia Balladone, said the skin condition had been detected in the school and to visit a medical practitioner if it was suspected.

One parent who received the correspondence said he was thankful his son hadn't read the letter, but questioned why it was sent in the first place.

"What type of education system/staff do we have in this state that thought it was fine (signed off by the principal) to hand primary school children a letter which describes sexual intercourse and fellatio?" he said.

"In a day and age where it is hard enough to protect our kids from unlimited and unfiltered information online it's disappointing that his first exposure to such a topic almost came from his school in Grade 1.

"It's just so dumb and such a blatant error that should never have happened, and it seems no one even bothered to read it."

The Department of Education said "an administrative error" resulted in an incorrect fact sheet being sent home with kids.

The letter signed by the principal.

"The school apologises for any distress that may have been caused by the provision of information that is not considered age appropriate," the department said via a statement.

"The school is communicating with parents and is working to provide more age appropriate information."