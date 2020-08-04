YEAR 12 FORMALS: Fate of CQ graduation plans amid COVID-19

YEAR 12 students around Rockhampton and Yeppoon are anxiously waiting to hear about the future of their formals as COVID-19 restrictions put events in jeopardy.

While formals may go ahead, there is a chance the celebrating students won’t be able to dance.

Rockhampton Grammar School managed to have its formal before COVID-19 hit Australia, with the event held on February 28.

The Morning Bulletin has reached out to all high schools in the region for an update on their formals.

ROCKHAMPTON GIRLS GRAMMAR SCHOOL

RGGS is planning its formal for this month, to be on August 28.

THE CATHEDRAL COLLEGE

The TCC year 12 formal is scheduled for Friday, September 18.

Planning is underway for this event, and is fully subject to Queensland Health directives.

The walk-through and speeches will be from 5.30pm on the college oval.

The formal dinner for year 12 students will begin at 7.30pm. Parents will be unable to attend the dinner.

EMMAUS COLLEGE

Emmaus College is planning to host its formal and will make a decision a bit closer to November.

NORTH ROCKHAMPTON STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Year 12 formal to be held in late November.

ROCKHAMPTON STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Year 12 formal to be held on November 18.

GLENMORE STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Year 12 formal to be held in the final week of school.

Year 12 students will finish at GSHS on November 20.

YEPPOON STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Year 12 formal to be held in the final week of school.

Year 12 students will finish at YSHS on November 20.

The Department of Education provided the following response in regards to state schools:

“Schools are communicating directly with students and their parents/carers about individual school arrangements,” a spokesperson said.

“School functions such as formals and graduations can be held at businesses or venues that have an approved COVID Safe Industry Plan.

“If functions are to be held at a business or venue not covered by an approved COVID Safe Industry Plan, the principal must ensure all measures have been taken to meet departmental and Chief Health Officer’s requirements.

“Queensland Health has advised that dancing is not permitted at school functions, regardless of where they are held.”

ST URSULAS COLLEGE YEPPOON

St Ursula’s College will host its senior formal towards the end of term 3.

The event has been adapted to conform with present COVID-19 restrictions.

Term 3 ends on September 18.

ST BRENDANS COLLEGE YEPPOON

St Brendan’s College will host its Year 12 formal on Saturday, October 17 at the College with the theme ‘Roaring 20s’.

Although it will be modified to adhere to the restrictions put in place due to COVID-19, the college envisages a night to remember for the graduating class of 2020.