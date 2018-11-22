Year 12 graduate misses out on Schoolies due to prank

INSTEAD of enjoying schoolies with his mates, a Rockhampton Grammar graduate has faced punishment for a prank gone wrong.

Denzell Zed Zanatta, 18, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified and one of trespass.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said Zanatta rode a motorbike across a school oval on a school day at The Cathedral College crashing into fence.

He had been disqualified from driving.

Snr Const Geddes said Zanatta rode the bike across the school oval before hitting a cement path that caused him to lose control and crash into a fence.

She said Zanatta got up, retrieved the bike and tried to start it again but was unsuccessful.

Snr Const Geddes said Zanatta was walking towards the exit when a school staff member called out for him to stop.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said it was Zanatta's birthday on the day of the offence.

There were two others that rode with Zanatta who have also been charged.

"His mates disappeared and left him there," Ms Legrady said.

"It was a very stupid thing to do. He had second thoughts at the time.

"There have been incidents with Year 12 leavers... it seems to be the cool thing to do at the moment."

She said the Rockhampton Grammar School graduate, who grew up on a Central Queensland cattle property 120 kms from the Beef capital, aspired to be a firefighter.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the incident sounded like an infantile prank.

He ordered Zanatta to do 50 hours community service, pay a $750 fine, disqualified him from driving for six months, and ordered he pay $440 compensation for damage to the fence. No convictions were recorded.