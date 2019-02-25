Year 12 student on the path to the top of the medical world

Linny Nguyen is a Year 12 student at Emmaus College completing an OP pathway with the goal of applying for a Bachelor of Medicine.

Linny Nguyen is a Year 12 student at Emmaus College completing an OP pathway with the goal of applying for a Bachelor of Medicine.

SHE may only be 17 but this Emmaus College Year 12 student is going places.

Linny Nguyen is tracking well on a strong academic path to her ultimate dream of becoming a neurologist.

While juggling her senior school work, she is also studying three university courses; anatomy, physiology and organic chemistry.

This is all while maintaining a GPA of five.

"It's difficult at times but if you have persistence you can make it work,” Linny said.

"Because I know this will help me in the future and it will cut down my study down, I just push through it.”

The heavy study load means she has less time for a social life and Linny is still trying to figure out to balance the two.

"I think it's important to surround yourself with positive people and it's okay to take a break once in a while,” she said.

First interested in Diplomacy, Linny headed down the medicine path after a good experience during her work placement.

She undertook some work at a pharmacy and she found she "really liked the idea of helping people through medicine”.

She then moved on to do some work placement at the hospital where she gained "clinical exposure and how things work”.

This inspired her to want to go into medicine and she later became interested in neurology.

A neurologist is a doctor with specialised training in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, and muscles.

"The brain controls everything in the body, it's really interesting to me,” Linny said.

When she isn't busy with her study, she is heavily involved in her local Vietnamese community.

Linny moved to Rockhampton when she was four years old.

Her parents don't speak any English so she has always grown up proficient in both languages and translating.

Many other Vietnames parents and families come to Linny to help with translating.

She goes to appointments with them, helps fill out paperwork including migration paperwork.

Looking to the future, she still has long road ahead of study and clinical placements.

She will be 30 by the time she is qualified as a neurosurgeon.

But Linny said it will be all worth it.

"I have spent so much time, effort.. it doesn't effect me any more, I just want to be qualified,” she said.

Linny spoke highly of her school careers advisor, Narelle Sommerfeld.

She said she is always pushing her and encourages her to take part in medical opportunities or other pathways that will help with her university applications.

Ms Sommerfeld spoke the same of the "absolute model student who is committed and focused”.