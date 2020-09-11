Year 12 student swaps formal partner for a bullock

Ben Dobson, owner of 4 Mile Farm where Norman lives, led Skye for the formal.

YEAR 12 student Skye Kerr had an interesting choice of a formal partner last week – in the form of a four legged friend.

Skye Kerr's formal partner wasn't the usual kind.

Spectators and students of the St Ursula’s Yeppoon year 12 formal turned their heads to see Skye “ride” in on the back of a bullock.

Students weren’t able to have a partner due to COVID-19 restrictions so the bullock stood in place for the walk through.

Skye Kerr on Norman the bullock for her year 12 formal at St Ursulas Yeppoon. Photo by Abby Edminstone, Springton Road Photography.

Affectionately known as Norman, the bullock comes from 4 Mile farm at Gracemere.

Norman has previously made headlines when he went in for a coldie at the Gracemere Hotel decorated in Christmas decorations in December last year.