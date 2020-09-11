Menu
Year 12 student swaps formal partner for a bullock

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
11th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
YEAR 12 student Skye Kerr had an interesting choice of a formal partner last week – in the form of a four legged friend.

Spectators and students of the St Ursula’s Yeppoon year 12 formal turned their heads to see Skye “ride” in on the back of a bullock.

Students weren’t able to have a partner due to COVID-19 restrictions so the bullock stood in place for the walk through.

Affectionately known as Norman, the bullock comes from 4 Mile farm at Gracemere.

Norman has previously made headlines when he went in for a coldie at the Gracemere Hotel decorated in Christmas decorations in December last year.

