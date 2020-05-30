Kids quarantined after school virus outbreak

A class of Year 2 students have been placed into quarantine after a classmate linked to an emerging family outbreak tested positive to the virus.

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said about 30 students from Holy Eucharist Primary School in St Albans South, northwest of Melbourne, are in self-isolation.

The student was at school on Tuesday, May 26, but was not displaying symptoms.

Two days later the student was tested, after being in close contact with a family member from Keilor Downs, linked to an emerging cluster within a "large family".

The school is expected to reopen next week.

The health department is working with the education department to identify and trace close contacts.

Professor Sutton announced the state had recorded 11 new coronavirus cases overnight in the state, bringing the state's total number of infections to 1645.

Three of those cases are linked to the Keilor Downs family outbreak, in Melbourne's west.

A class of Year 2 students at Holy Eucharist Primary School are in quarantine after a classmate tested positive to coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino has made schools implement a range of safety measures to minimise the effect of a virus outbreak.

Schools will have "all the PPE equipment that they need," Mr Merlino said, adding that additional supplies of PPE equipment had already been placed across the state.

Schools will also have "all the hand sanitiser that they need," he added.

Mr Merlino said schools across the state would adhere to the "very strong guidelines and advice from the Chief Health Officer in terms of hygiene and cleaning practices within schools".

The government has also spent $45 million for additional cleaning for the remainder of term 2 and all of term 3.

"In addition to the normal cleaning that happens, there will be cleaning every day - disinfect cleaning, high-touch points, every single day throughout the course of the day at schools for the rest of this term and all of term 3," Mr Merlino said.

Additional funding has been provided to increase cleaning at all schools. Picture: Scott Barbour

Originally published as Year 2 students quarantined in Melbourne