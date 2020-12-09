YEAR IN REVIEW: CQ suburbs hit hardest by crime
IT IS no secret both the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions have been hit hard by heartless criminals over the past 12 months.
However, it might come as a shock to learn the region grappled with a combined total of 10, 630 offences - or 29 incidents per day - since December last year, according to Queensland Police data.
Unfortunately, the revelation may come as particular concern to residents of both Rockhampton City and Berserker – the two suburbs consistently ranked some of the worst for crime.
Theft, excluding unlawful entry, proved to be the most prevalent issue faced by the two respective communities every day.
Rockhampton region struggled with 1933 of the total 2235 reported thefts, while the Capricorn Coast copped 302.
Traffic offences, disorderly behaviour and property damage also proved to be some of the most frequent – and frustrating – crimes to occur this past year.
However, it was the criminals within the Beef Capital who ensured police were well and truly kept on their toes, thanks to a combined 9009 annual offences reported.
The majority of those incidents – 4620 to be specific – took place at North Rockhampton.
Those living at either Rockhampton City or Berserker may also want to improve safety measures after both suburbs consistently ranked as some of the worst criminal hot spots.
The only homicide to occur across the region this past year was the tragic alleged murder of Rockhampton mother-of-three Karen Gilliland in June.
From car thefts to break ins, The Morning Bulletin has rounded up the worst suburbs across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast for crimes.
TOTAL OFFENCES OVER PAST 12 MONTHS – 10, 648
Rockhampton region – 9009
Capricorn Coast – 1639
HOMICIDE
Rockhampton region -1
Cap Coast – 0
Worst Suburb
The Range – 1
OTHER HOMICIDE
Rockhampton region - 3
Cap Coast – 0
Worst Suburbs
Allenstown – 1
Norman Gardens – 1
Bondoola – 1
ASSAULT
Rockhampton region – 662
Cap Coast – 99
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 135
Berserker – 113
Norman Gardens – 74
Gracemere – 74
ROBBERY
Rockhampton region – 54
Cap Coast – 3
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 15
Berserker – 14
Norman Gardens – 7
OTHER OFFENCES AGAINST THE PERSON
Rockhampton region – 122
Cap Coast – 15
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 33
Berserker – 32
Gracemere – 23
UNLAWFUL ENTRY
Rockhampton region -761
Cap Coast – 187
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 182
Gracemere – 64
Yeppoon – 93
ARSON – 35
Rockhampton region -28
Cap Coast – 7
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 4
Frenchville – 3
Yeppoon – 3
OTHER PROPERTY DAMAGE
Rockhampton region – 963
Cap Coast – 3
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 145
Berserker – 142
Yeppoon – 105
UNLAWFUL USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
Rockhampton region – 288
Cap Coast – 50
Worst Suburbs
Berserker – 37
Allenstown – 35
Gracemere – 30
OTHER THEFT (EXCL. UNLAWFUL ENTRY)
Rockhampton region – 1933
Cap Coast – 302
Worst Suburbs
Berserker – 536
Rockhampton City – 328
Allenstown – 200
Yeppoon – 165
FRAUD
Rockhampton region – 343
Cap Coast – 55
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 106
Berserker – 68
Park Avenue – 42
HANDLING STOLEN GOODS
Rockhampton region – 121
Cap Coast – 6
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 32
Berserker – 27
Allenstown – 9
DRUG OFFENCES
Rockhampton region – 1088
Cap Coast – 170
Worst Suburbs
Berserker – 283
Rockhampton City – 246
Yeppoon – 72
PROSTITUTION OFFENCES
Rockhampton region – 3
Cap Coast – 0
Worst Suburbs
Allenstown – 2
Rockhampton City – 1
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS
Rockhampton region – 18
Cap Coast – 9
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 10
Yeppoon – 9
The Range – 3
TRESPASSING AND VAGRANCY
Rockhampton region – 156
Cap Coast – 29
Worst Suburbs
Berserker – 36
Allenstown – 22
Gracemere – 20
WEAPONS ACTS OFFENCE
Rockhampton region – 316
Cap Coast – 28
Worst Suburbs
Berserker – 52
Rockhampton City – 34
Yeppoon – 28
GOOD ORDER OFFENCES
Rockhampton region – 1111
Cap Coast – 197
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 474
Berserker – 208
Yeppoon – 126
TRAFFIC OFFENCES
Rockhampton region – 704
Cap Coast – 170
Worst Suburbs
Berserker – 159
Rockhampton City – 116
Yeppoon – 88
MISCELLANEOUS OFFENCES
Rockhampton region – 81
Cap Coast – 3
Worst Suburbs
Rockhampton City – 32
Gracemere – 14
Norman Gardens – 3