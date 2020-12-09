YEAR IN REVIEW: CQ suburbs hit hardest by crime

IT IS no secret both the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions have been hit hard by heartless criminals over the past 12 months.

However, it might come as a shock to learn the region grappled with a combined total of 10, 630 offences - or 29 incidents per day - since December last year, according to Queensland Police data.

Unfortunately, the revelation may come as particular concern to residents of both Rockhampton City and Berserker – the two suburbs consistently ranked some of the worst for crime.

Theft, excluding unlawful entry, proved to be the most prevalent issue faced by the two respective communities every day.

Rockhampton region struggled with 1933 of the total 2235 reported thefts, while the Capricorn Coast copped 302.

Traffic offences, disorderly behaviour and property damage also proved to be some of the most frequent – and frustrating – crimes to occur this past year.

However, it was the criminals within the Beef Capital who ensured police were well and truly kept on their toes, thanks to a combined 9009 annual offences reported.

The majority of those incidents – 4620 to be specific – took place at North Rockhampton.

Those living at either Rockhampton City or Berserker may also want to improve safety measures after both suburbs consistently ranked as some of the worst criminal hot spots.

The only homicide to occur across the region this past year was the tragic alleged murder of Rockhampton mother-of-three Karen Gilliland in June.

From car thefts to break ins, The Morning Bulletin has rounded up the worst suburbs across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast for crimes.

TRAGEDY: Karen Gilliland, 42, was allegedly stabbed to death in her at The Range earlier this year.

TOTAL OFFENCES OVER PAST 12 MONTHS – 10, 648

Rockhampton region – 9009

Capricorn Coast – 1639

HOMICIDE

Rockhampton region -1

Cap Coast – 0

Worst Suburb

The Range – 1

OTHER HOMICIDE

Rockhampton region - 3

Cap Coast – 0

Worst Suburbs

Allenstown – 1

Norman Gardens – 1

Bondoola – 1

ASSAULT

Rockhampton region – 662

Cap Coast – 99

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 135

Berserker – 113

Norman Gardens – 74

Gracemere – 74

ROBBERY

Rockhampton region – 54

Cap Coast – 3

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 15

Berserker – 14

Norman Gardens – 7

OTHER OFFENCES AGAINST THE PERSON

Rockhampton region – 122

Cap Coast – 15

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 33

Berserker – 32

Gracemere – 23

UNLAWFUL ENTRY

Rockhampton region -761

Cap Coast – 187

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 182

Gracemere – 64

Yeppoon – 93

ARSON – 35

Rockhampton region -28

Cap Coast – 7

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 4

Frenchville – 3

Yeppoon – 3

OTHER PROPERTY DAMAGE

Rockhampton region – 963

Cap Coast – 3

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 145

Berserker – 142

Yeppoon – 105

UNLAWFUL USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE

Rockhampton region – 288

Cap Coast – 50

Worst Suburbs

Berserker – 37

Allenstown – 35

Gracemere – 30

OTHER THEFT (EXCL. UNLAWFUL ENTRY)

Rockhampton region – 1933

Cap Coast – 302

Worst Suburbs

Berserker – 536

Rockhampton City – 328

Allenstown – 200

Yeppoon – 165

FRAUD

Rockhampton region – 343

Cap Coast – 55

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 106

Berserker – 68

Park Avenue – 42

HANDLING STOLEN GOODS

Rockhampton region – 121

Cap Coast – 6

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 32

Berserker – 27

Allenstown – 9

DRUG OFFENCES

Rockhampton region – 1088

Cap Coast – 170

Worst Suburbs

Berserker – 283

Rockhampton City – 246

Yeppoon – 72

PROSTITUTION OFFENCES

Rockhampton region – 3

Cap Coast – 0

Worst Suburbs

Allenstown – 2

Rockhampton City – 1

PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

Rockhampton region – 18

Cap Coast – 9

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 10

Yeppoon – 9

The Range – 3

TRESPASSING AND VAGRANCY

Rockhampton region – 156

Cap Coast – 29

Worst Suburbs

Berserker – 36

Allenstown – 22

Gracemere – 20

WEAPONS ACTS OFFENCE

Rockhampton region – 316

Cap Coast – 28

Worst Suburbs

Berserker – 52

Rockhampton City – 34

Yeppoon – 28

GOOD ORDER OFFENCES

Rockhampton region – 1111

Cap Coast – 197

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 474

Berserker – 208

Yeppoon – 126

TRAFFIC OFFENCES

Rockhampton region – 704

Cap Coast – 170

Worst Suburbs

Berserker – 159

Rockhampton City – 116

Yeppoon – 88

MISCELLANEOUS OFFENCES

Rockhampton region – 81

Cap Coast – 3

Worst Suburbs

Rockhampton City – 32

Gracemere – 14

Norman Gardens – 3